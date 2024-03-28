Debora Coty

An inspirational speaker and author of the popular book series, Too Blessed To Be Stressed, with over 2,000,000 copies sold. Her passion is sharing an off-beat blend of biblical truth gift-wrapped in humor, encouragement, and unconventional wisdom with women of all ages. She believes that the stresses of life become manageable when we truly understand God’s blessings. Deb’s wit and insights have helped thousands of women:

Women enjoy Too Blessed To Be Stressed products as fun gifts for friends and family, including her books, devotionals, journals, planners, cookbook, and adult coloring book.

Deb considers herself a tennis junkie and “choco-athlete,” which means she exercises just so she can eat more chocolate! She is a retired piano teacher and orthopedic occupational therapist. Deb currently lives, loves, and laughs in central Florida with her husband, Chuck, two grown children, and three adorable randbuddies who live next door.

