HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Donates To Hope For Her

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital donated $5,000 to Hope for Her to support the nonprofit’s efforts to help women and children through difficult circumstances. Hope for Her is a safe place for women experiencing a crisis and trauma to find the strength, support and skills they need to rebuild their best lives.

“Children are in need right now in our community. We want to assist Hope for Her, a nonprofit that plays a vital role in helping families cope and work through challenging circumstances. It is part of our values to care for our patients like family, which extends to our greater community,” said Tripp Owings, CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

For more information about HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Dr in Brandon, visit https://hcahealthcare.com/.

For more information about Hope for Her, located at 140 Yarborough Rd. in Brandon, visit www.hopeforherfl.org.

After Nearly 40 years, Spath Jewelers Passes Torch To New Generation

With nearly four decades in the jewelry store business through operating Spath Jewelers in both Bartow and Valrico, owners Gene and Tina Spath felt the time was right to retire and pass the reins to their children. Their daughter, Emily, runs the Bartow store while their son, Brian, manages the Valrico store.

The Spaths are holding a retirement sale at the Valrico location to celebrate this generational milestone. Shoppers looking for great deals on jewelry should plan a visit to the Valrico store. The store offers various styles and prices on high-quality jewelry, including bridal, gemstones, rings, watches, necklaces, pendants and unique pieces. The sale will continue until all merchandise is sold.

“We’ve been blessed to be part of this community for so many years and look forward to celebrating our customers’ special moments for many more years to come,” Gene said. “We’re just filled with a lot of gratitude.”

The Valrico Spath Jewelers is located at 2523 SR 60 E. Visit www.spathjewelers.com or call 813-571-5445.

Beef & Sea

Be prepared to enjoy delicious New England-style fare at a new local family restaurant, Beef & Sea. Located at 6022 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview, it serves North Shore-style roast beef sandwiches and fried seafood, including shrimp, scallops, whole belly clams as well as haddock fish and chips. Lighter options, such as wraps and salads, are also on the menu.

To view the full menu and for more information, visit its website at https://beefandsea.com/.

It’s Poppin’ Balloon Decor

Local resident Becky Strawder has always loved decorating for parties and is now the proud owner of It’s Poppin’ Balloon Decor. She offers custom balloon décor, including balloon bouquets delivered to that special someone and balloon garlands to make your event pop, as well as custom backdrops, Becky can do it all and is able to find something beautiful to work with every budget.

For more information, email moreinfo@itspoppintpa.com or call 813-455-3928.

Tai Chi For Arthritis & Fall Prevention Program Offered At Sweet Water Grand The Bridges

The evidence-based ‘Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention’ program will be offered at The Bridges at Sweet Water Grand in partnership with Senior Connection Center Inc. This free eight-week program emphasizes slow and gentle movements that increase strength, balance, flexibility and energy. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Participants must be 60 years or older and must attend one of the first two sessions.

Sessions will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from Tuesday, April 2 through Thursday, May 23, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Sweet Water Grand, located at 5921 Stockport St. in Riverview. Space is limited; please call Janet at 813-413-8900 to register.

ASP — America’s Swimming Pool Company

The pleasure of plunging into a cool pool on a hot summer day is pure delight. However, the responsibilities that come along with owning a pool, like regular maintenance, cannot be overlooked. Having a trustworthy professional pool service company at your disposal is essential, and ASP, America’s Swimming Pool Company of South Shore, takes pride in being the go-to company. With its extensive experience in providing superior pool maintenance, it offers reliable and adaptable services to meet every pool’s unique needs from skilled technicians.

For more information, call 813-641-4936 or visit its website at www.aspsouthshorefl.com.

Master Marketing Firm

Master Marketing Firm understands the importance of staying ahead in the digital landscape. That’s why owner Bob Burmaster and his team offer innovative AI consulting services, helping you harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive your marketing efforts forward. This unique approach combines the best of SEO and social media advertising to generate consistent, high-quality leads for your business. With Master Marketing Firm’s guidance, you can unlock new opportunities and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

For more information on the services provided, visit its website at www.mastermarketingfirm.com.

The Enrichment Nest Child Development Center

Brandy Crowley recently celebrated the opening of her new child care center in Valrico with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Offering care to children ages 3 months to 11 years old, The Enrichment Nest Child Development Center believes in fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can grow, learn and thrive. It also offers VPK and is a school readiness provider using a creative curriculum.

Located at 2566 SR 60 in Valrico, The Enrichment Nest Childcare Center is open from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. For additional information, call 813-593-2544 or visit its website at https://enrichmentnest.com/.