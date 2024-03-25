Spring Craft Show Vendors Wanted

Immanuel Lutheran School, located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, is hosting a Spring Craft Show on Saturday, April 13, and is looking for vendors. The show will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with setup on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. Registration is $25 per table that you provide, or $35 if the school provides the table.

For more information, contact Stephanie Winn at 813-300-8048 or email winn725@gmail.com.

Buddy Cruise Annual Golf Fundraiser

Buddy Cruise is a nonprofit charity that provides educational resources, awareness, inclusion and advocacy for individuals with special needs and their families. It is holding its annual golf fundraiser on Friday, April 5, at The Bayou Club, located at 7979 Bayou Club Blvd. in Largo. Registration begins at 12 Noon and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and include golf, dinner and prizes.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and to register, visit its website at www.buddycruise.org/golf.

‘Lift Up Your Heart’ With Annie Karto

Let your worries and your cares melt away as you listen to award-winning singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker Annie Karto on Thursday, April 11, from 1-3 p.m. in the Conesa Center at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, located at 702 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Tickets will be on sale in the Conesa lobby on Wednesday, April 3; Friday, April 5; and Monday, April 8, from 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. The cost is a $20 donation and includes dessert, coffee and tea.

Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be used by St. Vincent de Paul Society to benefit the homeless. Dessert, coffee and tea will be served. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a door prize drawing. Tickets are on sale now. Visit https://popcc.org/afternoon for more information.

A Night Of Champions Gala

Heart of Adoptions Alliance Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to finding safe and loving homes for children, invites you to an exciting event, the Night of Champions Gala, which will touch your heart and ignite a fire of hope and love. The Secret Garden-themed 2024 benefit gala will offer an evening filled with inspiration, entertainment and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of children in need.

The Night of Champions Gala takes place on Friday, April 19, from 7-11 p.m. at 2629 Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa. Enjoy great food, drinks and become part of the live auctions of unique items and experiences to raise funds and create a positive impact on the lives of children in foster care.

Visit https://givebutter.com/c/brixvb to acquire your tickets. For sponsorship information, please contact Dr. Brigette Schupay, executive director of Heart of Adoptions Alliance, at brigette@heartofadoptionsalliance.com.