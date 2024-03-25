Tampa Theatre, Tampa’s oldest theater, is offering its Kid-Inspired Movie Series during the months of March and April. Tampa Theatre offers area residents the chance to see their beloved family films on the big screen in a beautifully restored movie palace.

Tampa Theatre has been a favorite destination for Bay-area moviegoers for generations. This March and April, the next generation of young fans will get the chance to see some of their parents’ most beloved childhood films on the big screen, thanks to the Family Favorites classic movie series, presented by Bank of America.

“While many of our summer and holiday classic offerings are family-friendly, this is the series that we program specifically with families in mind,” said Jill Witecki, the theater’s vice president and director of marketing. “We want parents to be able to introduce their kids to some of their own favorite movies from childhood and experience that nostalgia of seeing them on the big screen again,” added Witecki.

The 2024 Family Favorites series includes a great variety of films, all rated PG. First up, go see the 2004 animated film The Incredibles on Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m.

Then, you can enjoy the 2004 Fantasy film Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events on Sunday, March 31, at 3 p.m.

Kick off the month of April with a viewing of the 1999 Animated film The Iron Giant on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m.

Who would not want to see the 1991 Adventure film, Hook, featuring Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook and Robin Williams as Peter Pan? Hook will be shown on Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m.

Then, finish off the series by seeing The Lego Movie, an animated film from 2014, on the big screen on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for Family Favorites classic movies are $10 for grownups and $8 for children ages 3-12. You can get tickets at either the historic Franklin Street Box Office or online at https://tampatheatre.org/. Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.