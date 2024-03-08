It may be hard to fathom, but the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Plenty of fan-favorite attractions will return, along with several new experiences that debut at this year’s expo, which is from Tuesday to Sunday, April 9-14.

The celebration kicks off with SUN ’n FUN’s Opening Day Concert, featuring Dylan Scott with special guest Sara Evans. The expo will showcase over 600 acres of static displays of all types of aircraft, including vintage, homebuilt, aerobatic, warbird, military, light sport, seaplanes and rotorcraft. Among new features will be the Future ’n Flight Plaza, focusing on innovative technology, aviation careers and flight simulation experiences. Children will enjoy a newly established Aviation Playground that promises to inspire.

Throughout the six-day event, daily airshows will include spectacular military demonstrations by the USAF Thunderbirds, the U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo Team, Tora Tora Tora, Commemorative Air Force Warbirds and the Ghost Squadron. The Wednesday and Saturday night airshows will be just as riveting, featuring aerobatics by world-class airshow performers, pyrotechnics and fireworks.

A special appearance will be made by the four-engine, tri-tailed Lockheed VC-121A Constellation — nicknamed ‘The Connie’ — a meticulously restored 1948 transport that once served the military, U.S. presidents and NASA. The Commemorative Air Force will offer rides on several legendary warbirds, including the B-29 Superfortress ‘FIFI,’ the B-24 Liberator ‘Diamond Lil,’ the P-51 Mustang ‘Gunfighter’ and an RC-45J Expeditor.

Over 500 exhibitors will present an expansive lineup of aviation-related products and services. Pilots and maintainers will benefit from hands-on workshops focused on building and maintenance skills and dozens of topical forums. Youth will have an opportunity to engage in STEM activities, including flight simulation, robotics, drones, riveting and wing rib building.

For added comfort, look for the air-conditioned tent designed for families to unwind or the newly added shaded resting spots. Also this year, find more picnic tables and benches across the campus and convenient refillable water bottle stations.

There is truly something for everybody at the 50th anniversary SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo.

Weekly and single-day tickets to the 2024 SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo can be purchased online or upon arrival. Children 10 and under will be admitted for free. Detailed information about the fly-in can be found at https://flysnf.org/.