Cirque du Soleil has made its much-anticipated return to Florida’s St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay region with the debut of BAZZAR, a high-energy spectacle of intrepid acrobatics, dynamic stunts and exhilarating performances that pays homage to the entertainment company’s legacy. The fourth stop on its North American tour, the show is being presented at the Tropicana Field stadium under the iconic Big Top through Sunday, March 24.

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR is an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Led by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical, one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colorful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. This ‘bazaar’ awaits one and all to claim their spots in its marketplace of merriment and creative camaraderie. People might just find that the end of the story is really only the beginning. The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters you’d find at a traditional bazaar inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures that spirit.

Originally created in 2018, BAZZAR first toured in India and the Middle East. Then in September 2022, it relaunched, touring first in Brazil and then other parts of South America before coming to the U.S. The show features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians, including teeterboard, acrobatic bike, contortion, duo roller skate, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline and, for the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole.

