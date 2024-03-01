It’s almost summer camp season, and more than 5,000 participants are expected at the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s 12 family centers.

“Our campers can expect a new spin on fun, friends and adventure this year,” said Hannah Geaumont, communications and social media manager of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. “Campers are given a safe space to discover who they are and what they want to become while building character through activities based on the Y core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.”

Locally, area centers, including the Campo Family YMCA, Spurlino Family YMCA and North Brandon YMCA, will offer everything from sports and drama to art and coding, in addition to swimming and playing. Camp Cristina in Riverview will have a wide variety of activities for children and teens, such as traditional day camp favorites and unique options like Horse Camp, Counselors in Training and Waterfront Camp.

Tampa Y camps are geared toward ages 6-15. Participants will experience a fun summer filled with friendships, adventures and phenomenal memories. Dave Boyle, executive director of Camp Cristina, oversees camps.

“This camp season, while we continue to cherish the timeless traditions that have always defined us, we are excited to introduce a modern twist to these classic elements,” Boyle said. “Central to our refreshed approach is a renewed emphasis on fostering meaningful connections. Our counselors bring a unique blend of diverse backgrounds and skills, allowing us to offer a personalized experience that caters to the individual needs and interests of every camper. They serve as role models, demonstrating values and attitudes that leave a lasting impact on the campers, shaping not just their summer but their character and life outlook. Importantly, they create a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment where campers feel comfortable to be themselves, fostering respect and appreciation for others.”

Campers will have the opportunity to develop friendships and experience a sense of belonging.

Tampa Y Summer Camp registration is now open. If you’d like to learn more about the YMCA Summer Camps, visit www.tampaymca.org.