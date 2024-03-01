One local FishHawk teen has started her own birthday princess business this year. Abigail ‘Abby’ Giese, a 14-year-old freshman attending Newsome High School, recently decided to start a business for children’s birthday parties, entitled FishHawk Fairytales. Abby had the inspiration to start this small business when one of her dad’s colleagues was struggling to find a princess to hire to appear for his daughter’s birthday party.

FishHawk Fairytales is a locally owned small business that offers a variety of princess options and activities for children’s birthday parties.

Stephanie Giese, Abby’s mother, stated that her daughter has “seven years of theater experience and previously attended Progress Village, the Hillsborough County magnet school for performing arts, to study theater and singing. She is now part of the Newsome Chorus group that will be traveling to New Orleans in April, as well as being a member of the cast of the spring musical.”

Abby incorporates her theater and vocal skills in her FishHawk Fairytale business. As a self-proclaimed “party princess,” this business offers a few different options for party packages. Some of the options are basic party princess, dance party package, crafty princess package, royal makeover package, ultimate princess party package and enchanted story time package. Each party theme ranges in price from $50-$100 and varies in the amount of time spent at the party as a particular princess. Every package includes a choice of princess theme, a photo session with the princess and a themed activity.

There is a lot included within every birthday package. For example, within a mermaid-themed crafty princess party, Abby will dress up as a mermaid princess, have a mermaid photo session, bring a variety of under-the-sea craft activities (like making tridents) and even provide face painting.

Other birthday packages include group sing-alongs based on the theme chosen and even dance-alongs. For a dance-along, Abby will coordinate and teach a choreographed dance for the birthday party participants to learn. Additional options for birthday parties are tea parties and spa parties.

For more information or to book a princess-themed party, go to FishHawk Fairytales’ website at https://abigailrgiese.wixsite.com/my-site-3/, visit the business’ Instagram page @fishhawkfairytales or call 813-730-0553.