FishHawk Fellowship Church recently changed its name to Fellowship Church — and the story behind the decision to change names is part of an incredible journey, according to Senior Pastor Daniel Butson. Since its original launch, the church has grown in attendance to more than 2,000 each week.

“God’s been writing an incredible story over the last 25 years in the life of this church,” said Butson. “We started church services in 1998 when a handful of people left the comforts of Bell Shoals Church to launch a brand-new campus here in Lithia. We started meeting in Lithia Springs Elementary, eventually moved to what is now White Oak Cottage. Then in 2001, Bell Shoals gifted our church the land we are on today and invited us to become our own church.”

Since that time, the church has made a significant impact in the community. It has seen thousands of people make decisions to follow Christ with nearly 2,000 people baptized. In addition, the church has been instrumental in raising millions of dollars for local and global missions and providing thousands of meals for the hungry.

“Every time we risked, God enlarged and expanded our personal faith and impact in the community,” said Butson. “Once again, we are sensing the leading of God into a new season of impact and expansion. God has not called us to be static or complacent. Movements move. We have been blessed to be a blessing and bring the life-changing news of Jesus to one neighbor and one neighborhood at a time.”

This is why FishHawk Fellowship Church is becoming Fellowship Church — one church in multiple locations. The church is launching its second location in Riverview.

“We’d love to see what God has done here in the Lithia area multiplied into other communities,” said Butson. “Riverview is our first step, as we plan to launch our first service Sunday, September 8, 2024, at Collins PK-8 School. This location will offer live preaching, engaging kids’ and students’ ministry and dynamic worship.”

Fellowship Church has also partnered with two international churches, one in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and another in Brazil, and its goal is to launch 10 Fellowship Church locations in 10 years.

As the area keeps growing with new residents, Butson knows that people may be looking for a place to belong and a church to call home.

“We are a multiethnic, multigenerational, Christ-centered church committed to leading people to encounter Jesus and experience life,” said Butson.

Upcoming events in March include the annual Easter Party with an unforgettable egg hunt, free food, games, bounce houses and more in Park Square on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fellowship Church also welcomes everyone to attend church on Easter Sunday, March 31. For more information, visit www.fellowship.church. Fellowship Church is located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.