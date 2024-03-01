The Newsome High School girls’ soccer program is one of the most dominant in Hillsborough County, consistently winning district championships year after year.

The Lady Wolves are having one of their best seasons to date with a 21-1 record, a 17-game win streak, a district championship and a second consecutive Western Conference title under their belt. Newsome is led by second-year head coach Hannah Rainey, who played at the school from 2006 to 2010.

The program has previously made it to states on three separate occasions but has yet to win a state championship. The team may have its best shot this season to accomplish that goal, as they are the number one overall seed in the region.

“These girls are really something,” said Rainey. “I’m just so proud of how they’ve come together, and the team has grown and continues to grow. We just keep on getting better and better, and that chemistry keeps building and it’s really amazing to watch.”

This Lady Wolves team is chock-full of talent. Rainey credits the senior team captains, Caroline Ohme, Megan Anderson and Kannon Gailey, for their team leadership, motivating their teammates every practice and game. Senior forward Hallie Wolpert leads the team in scoring with 25 goals. Wolpert and Ohme were First Team All-Western Conference selections and center backs Anderson and Gailey made the second team.

Rainey thinks the team plays well together partially because of their bonding off the field. They took a group yoga class together, had a Christmas party gift exchange and went to a team brunch before a game.

“Those little moments of camaraderie really has helped take this team even further and make them buy into it even more,” said Rainey. “The team bonding doesn’t just happen on the field, it’s those little things off the field as well.”

The team will have the opportunity to avenge its only loss of the season to Palm Harbor University in the regional semifinals on February 21. The goal for Rainey and her program is to win a regional title, and ultimately a state championship.

“With this group, with the amount of talent and leadership and chemistry, I think this team has the capability to go all the way,” said Rainey. “Hopefully, we can make it 20 wins in a row and win a state championship.”