Pickleball With An Impact

The Impact Program’s third semi-annual Pickleball with an Impact fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, March 23, at High 5 Inc. The doubles tournament will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

Entries are $100 per team, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. Single entries, who will be assigned a partner, are $55. All proceeds from the event will go to Impact, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens. There will be raffle and silent auction prizes available to win as well.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.whatisimpact.com.

Spring Craft Show Vendors Wanted

Immanuel Lutheran School, located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, is hosting a Spring Craft Show on Saturday, April 13, and is looking for vendors. The show will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with setup on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. Registration is $25 per table that you provide, or $35 if the school provides the table.

For more information, contact Stephanie Winn at 813-300-8048 or email winn725@gmail.com.

Luck Of The Irish Silent Disco

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a silent disco. Join in on Friday, March 15 from 6-9 p.m. for an evening filled with fun and shenanigans for those over 18.

Tickets are available for the event by calling 813-685-8888 or visiting https://centerplacebrandon.com/ and are priced at $10. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King For A Day

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts at the Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m.

In Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day, Daniel and all his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be king. It is an event filled with tiger-tastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend.

Tickets are on sale now at https://themahaffey.com/ and www.danieltigerlive.com.

St. Stephen Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be hosting its monthly bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, March 12. The games begin at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., providing time to socialize and eat. Along with bingo, there will be raffle and door prizes available. The money raised supports the corporal works of mercy by supporting St. Vincent de Paul and THORN Ministries with the purchase of personal hygiene items, socks and blankets.

For more information, visit St. Stephen’s website at www.ststephencatholic.org.

Buddy Cruise Annual Golf Fundraiser

Buddy Cruise is a nonprofit charity that provides educational resources, awareness, inclusion and advocacy for individuals with special needs and their families. It is holding its annual golf fundraiser on Friday, April 5, at The Bayou Club, located at 7979 Bayou Club Blvd. in Largo. Registration begins at 12 Noon and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and include golf, dinner and prizes.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and to register, visit its website at www.buddycruise.org/golf.