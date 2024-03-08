Tampa Dynamo FC is preparing for its spring recreational and competitive seasons to bring youth and adult soccer to Hillsborough County.

The spring season will host recreational programs in addition to the ongoing youth competitive season, which hosts registration in March and tryouts in May.

“Our competitive program is designed for those kids that have ambition within the game to develop and potentially take next steps, whether that be to play in high school college or for those kids that dream to play professionally one day,” said Graham Faught, club president.

Tampa Dynamo FC’s recreational programs rely on around 60 parent volunteers to coach the club-supported teams. These programs are open to any young athlete who wants to learn how to play and develop a love for soccer.

The club sees approximately 1,500 youth participants and around 250-300 adult athletes each season.

The youth recreational programs cost $150-$200, which includes uniforms, one practice per week and several games each season. The cost for the youth competitive seasons is between $775-$1,550, including insurance, 10 months of training and Grassroots-licensed coaches. The $150 cost for adult recreational programs includes eight games during the season and insurance.

“We do our best to keep costs as low as we can for our families,” Faught said.

Smaller programs are hosted throughout the year at the new SouthShore Sportsplex on Waterset Boulevard.

“We were given the opportunity by Hillsborough County to expand our recreational programming and took the chance. Many of our members come from Apollo Beach/Waterset and this gives them the chance to play closer to home, which is always a positive,” Faught said.

The expansion to the Waterset area also gives Tampa Dynamo the extra field space it needs after seeing the recreational program grow to 700 kids this spring.

The club was founded in 2003 as the Valrico Youth Soccer Club but has grown to its new name, Tampa Dynamo FC, since 2015.

For more information on upcoming programs and registration information, visit Tampa Dynamo FC’s Instagram and Facebook pages. Registration is opening in March.

For more information, email clubadmin@tampadynamofc.com or call or text 813-677-1133.