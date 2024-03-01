It’s that time of year… Have you thought about your calendar and how you will keep your children busy and engaged during the summer months? Trying to narrow down options that appeal to your children’s interests can be a challenge.

To help, the staff at the Osprey Observer has once again collected the top recommendations for local summer camps and created a special pullout section highlighting the best in our area. From music and theater to outdoor sports and fun to programming and learning, there are many local options that are sure to appeal to all ages and interests.

Do you have a performer in the family? At Music Showcase, music and theater take the stage, and so can your child. On offer will be musicals where your child can hold starring roles in popular musicals provided by the Florida Academy of Performing Arts for children ages 5 and up. The Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory offers arts education courses and programs in dance, theater and music with 50-plus camps and classes available.

If you have a child who prefers the outdoors, be sure to look into both Camp Osprey LLC and Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center. Both camps offer a more traditional summer camp experience and have overnight options as well.

The Olympics will not just be in Paris this summer. Brandon’s High 5 Inc. has an exciting summer planned where your child will experience the thrill of Olympic-style games,

The local YMCAs will offer many types of camps. Whether at the Campo YMCA, the North Brandon YMCA, Spurlino YMCA in Riverview or the ever-popular outdoor day camp, Camp Cristina in Riverview, the YMCA always mixes a variety of fun with great learning experiences.

For the sports enthusiasts, specialty camps focused on sports can be found at i9 Sports, Fellowship Church and Buckhorn Springs Racquet & Pool Club. Your horse lover will be sure to enjoy a camp at TLC’s Gypsy Haven, where weekly themed riding camps run throughout the summer.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk offers full and half-day summer fun with weekly field trips and themes.

Keeping the summer slide away, Mathnasium offers a variety of learning opportunities, and Skill Samurai offers coding, robotics, YouTube, Roblox and Minecraft camps for all levels and experience.

For dates and registration information on these camps, turn the pages, enjoy this special section and plan to have a great summer.

Watch for our Summer Camp Sweepstakes link, where the Osprey Observer will buy your child a week of camp at the summer camp of your choice! Enter now by emailing (subject line: ‘Summer Camp Free’) contest@ospreyobserver.com.

Did we miss a great summer camp option? Let us know by emailing jhurst@ospreyobserver.com.

Options for fun abound — enjoy your summer!