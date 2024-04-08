Brandon Ballet will hold its 30th Anniversary Spring Gala on Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. The 30th Anniversary Spring Gala will feature an exciting mixed-repertory program of Don Quixote and an original ballet, The Iron Flower.

Tickets to the 30th Anniversary Spring Gala are $25 for children and adults 55 years and older, $30 for adults and $15 for homeschool students. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://brandonballet.org/. Homeschool tickets are available by emailing dance@brandonballet.org or calling 813-684-4282.

Don Quixote, known for its thrilling and energetic music by Ludwig Minkus, will be brought to life by the talented dancers of Brandon Ballet. The performance will showcase the dancers’ technical expertise and storytelling abilities, transporting audiences to a world of romance, adventure and bravado.

In addition to Don Quixote, audiences will be treated to the world premiere of The Iron Flower. This is a new ballet with an original storyline and choreography by Brentwood Townend. It features an original score by acclaimed composer Damien Simon. The Iron Flower tells the story of a young girl’s journey through the great wonders and dark secrets of a castle that comes alive around her. Audiences can expect a powerful production that blends classicalism, avant-garde and drama in this captivating premiere.

“We are thrilled to commemorate our 30th anniversary with this dynamic and multifaceted program,” said Townend, artistic director of Brandon Ballet.

“This gala will be a stunning display of the exceptional skill and imagination of our dancers, choreographers and collaborators, and we are extremely excited to share this production with our audience,” added Townend.

You will not want to miss this opportunity to experience the magic and artistry of Brandon Ballet as it celebrates three decades of excellence in dance.

Brandon Ballet is a nonprofit ballet company providing professional, preprofessional and training artists an education in the art of dance. Brandon Ballet’s mission is to provide Brandon and surrounding communities with the highest caliber of dance training and performance. Brandon Ballet is integral in the cultural development of Tampa Bay by bringing art, music, theater and dance to an underserved demographic.

For more information, please visit https://brandonballet.org/ or contact Brandon Ballet via email at dance@brandonballet.org.