Brandon League of Fine Arts (BLFA) is a local arts organization that has been serving artist and residents since 1959. This year, BLFA welcomes award-winning artist Beth Smedley as its new president. Under Smedley’s leadership, she hopes to invigorate the league with new artists and members and make it an artistic force in Hillsborough County.

Anyone (over the age of 18) who loves art can be a member. Each member is asked to pay a $40 per-year membership. This allows you to attend every meeting where the league holds workshops. All supplies are included.

Smedley said, “We learn about art, we try different things and we have a good time doing it.” Smedley added, “Art is for everyone. You do not have to have won an award to be an artist or a member. You can come, have a good time with artistic folks and maybe show/sell if you want.”

BLFA meets on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Creative Junk Therapy, located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

BLFA will hold its Members’ Show during the month of May at Creative Junk Therapy. The show is open to the public and can be seen during regular shop hours, which are Wednesday through Friday from 12 Noon-7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. They are closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The judge for the Members’ Show is David Williams.

Roxanne Tobaison, an extraordinary local artist who has been a member of BLFA for many years, said, “The purpose of the Members’ Show is to allow members to showcase their works and give the opportunity to receive awards and to encourage membership growth.”

Awards will be given for first, second, third place and two honorable mention awards. The prize money will be given at a regular member meeting on Monday, May 20. There will be a reception combined with a photographer presentation by Davette Glover.

Smedley explained, “Glover will speak about photography and art, how to use the phone camera to get quality prints and how your image can translate into a painting.”

BLFA also partners with Bay Area Cardiology. Artists from BLFA can display their art at the office.

Smedley said, “The art is for sale. BLFA has enjoyed this relationship for many years. I would like to find more venues to highlight our artists and more show opportunities.”

For more information, please visit www.blfa.us.