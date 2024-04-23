Rombool Charitable Pharmacy (RCP) is excited to announce its official launch and commencement of operations. Based in Brandon, RCP is a nationally registered 501(c)(3) dedicated to serving the indigent community by providing essential medications to those who cannot afford them.

Founded by Ramin ‘Rombool’ Faramarzifar, Kimberly Faramarzifar and Susan Sadighi in 2024, Rombool Charitable Pharmacy aims to bridge the health care gap in Florida. With a mission to assist individuals who struggle to afford their monthly medications, RCP offers a comprehensive formulary of generic and branded medications continually expanding to meet the needs of its patients.

“Our vision at Rombool Charitable Pharmacy is to help 10,000 patients per month over the coming years,” stated Ramin, CEO of Rombool Charitable Pharmacy. “We are committed to making a meaningful impact within our state by improving access to vital medications for those who are financially challenged.”

Qualifying for assistance from Rombool Charitable Pharmacy is simple. Patients can visit the organization’s website at www.romboolcares.org and click on the “Eligibility” link under the “Patients” tab. Once qualified, patients only need to submit their application via fax and have their physician send in new prescriptions. Once all necessary documentation and prescriptions are received, RCP will fill and ship medications directly to the patient’s doorstep at no cost.

As part of its commitment to the community, Rombool Charitable Pharmacy is poised to make significant strides in improving health care accessibility for Florida’s underserved populations. The organization invites individuals and health care providers to join it in its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce at its location on Thursday, May 23, and the general public and media are all invited to join.

For more information about Rombool Charitable Pharmacy and its services, visit www.romboolcares.org or call 813-685-4707. RCP is located at 401 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. C-1 in Brandon.