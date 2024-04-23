In 1992, several parents, teachers and friends of members of the Special Ministries Department of First Baptist Church Brandon identified a need for long-term living facilities for developmentally disabled men and women. A committee was formed to investigate the requirements to undertake this task. Out of this group, New Horizons Group Homes was born.

New Horizons Group Homes has been part of the Brandon community for 25 years. It will be hosting an anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 25, at Brandon Elks Lodge #2383 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets for the celebration are $40 and can be purchased at the New Horizons office or from any board member. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Friday, May 17.

“We will have dinner and dancing,” said Brenda Watkins of New Horizons Group Homes. “We will have a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.”

The mission of New Horizons Group Homes is to provide a family-oriented Christian group home living environment that supports adults with disabilities to help them achieve their highest potential for independence through a variety of services emphasizing faith, family, choice, independence, dignity and respect.

“As I look back over the last 25 years and all we have accomplished, I’m excited to see what the future has in store for us,” Watkins said. “We started off with one group home; now we have three on the property, which is absolutely wonderful. It is amazing to look back to when New Horizons was just an idea with a group of people wanting to make it into a reality.”

New Horizons Group Homes has two homes for men and one for women.

“We currently have openings for three men,” Watkins said. “Our homes are based on Christian principles and have a family atmosphere where our residents are encouraged to reach their full potential. They have gained a wonderful sense of independence while having 24/7 supervision. Some of our residents work in the community, while the others go to different day programs.”

Watkins and her staff at New Horizons Group Homes are excited about their upcoming anniversary celebration.

“This anniversary celebration is a great opportunity to learn more about New Horizons and its history that has brought us to where we are today,” Watkins said.

If you’d like to learn more about New Horizons Group Homes, visit www.newhorizonshomes.org.