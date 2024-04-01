Canine Cabana is being featured on World’s Greatest!…, a national television show on Bloomberg TV, after being selected by How 2 Media as a company that provides superior care and unique services to local dog families.

“World’s Greatest!… is proud to have selected Canine Cabana to be featured. Angie and Kendall are amazing people, and thanks to their backgrounds they truly have impacted the pet care industry in so many ways,” stated Josh Kessler, COO.

As former zookeepers at Busch Gardens, owners Angie Pickren and Kendall Duncan combined their animal care and behavioral expertise with their passion for dogs and have dedicated 16 years to improving the lives of dogs and the bonds they share with their families. Angie and Kendall are leaders in the pet care industry and actively support other local businesses and charities in the community. They are proud to have won the 2023 Large Business of the Year Award from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. They employ a team of over 30 loving, highly trained pet care professionals and provide an engaging workplace as well as playtime interactions and customized services for every guest that visits for day care, lodging, training or grooming.

The three-minute World’s Greatest!… segment will feature a behind-the-scenes look at all the services Canine Cabana offers, as well as interviews with Duncan, Pickren and Canine Cabana’s facility manager, Kayla Tritchler. Pet parent Kimberly Evans will also share her experience as a long-term client at Canine Cabana. First aired on March 30, the next air date is Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m.

Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active, and healthy recreational environment for dogs to meet their physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both dogs and the families who love them. Canine Cabana is the area’s premier pet care resort, offering Overnight Lodging, fun Doggie Daycare, engaging Enrichment Daycare, Grooming, and Training. Canine Cabana provides award-winning, superior care and a state-of-the-art facility, including more than 2 1/2 acres of beautiful outdoor play yards. All of that produces what their clients want most – happy, healthy pets.

Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit https://caninecabana.biz/.