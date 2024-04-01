On March 8, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomed five new chimpanzees to its existing troop of two, creating the largest troop in Central Florida. The new troop is made up of three males and two females ranging in age from 9-28. They will enjoy a half-acre habitat filled with climbing structures, hammocks and multiple elevations while giving guests full viewing access through various windows into the exhibit.

Several times each day, guests can see Busch Gardens’ keepers working with the new troop in training sessions. These sessions stimulate the chimpanzees mentally while allowing keepers to get to know each animal individually and build their bond. This also helps to prepare the chimpanzees for routine wellness exams.

Chimpanzees are omnivorous frugivores — that means they love to dine on fruits, roots, nuts, leaves, plants, flowers, insects and some meats. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the Nutrition Center prepares over 100 pounds of produce for the troop every day, measuring, hand-cutting and assembling meals customized to each chimpanzee’s specific diet. The keepers make sure that each chimpanzee is presented with the correct meal and provide them with nutritional snacks and browse for them to forage throughout the day.

Since its inception in 2003, the Busch Gardens Conservation Fund has been a champion of worldwide wildlife protection. Through merchandise purchases, guests can directly contribute to this vital program, supporting critical initiatives such as rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection and species research.

