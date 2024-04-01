Brandon

Did you know that the Rotary Club of Brandon has been serving their local community since 1961? Their most recent Wild Game Dinner, held on March 1, drew over 600 attendees. This signature event included meals of gator, moose, venison, quail and wild hog, raising over $100,000 and benefiting local organizations like ECHO, High 5 Inc., Rotary’s Camp Florida, the Brandon Rotary Club Charity Fund and more. The club is also accepting scholarship applications for high school seniors.

For more information, visit www.brandonrotary.org.

FishHawk-Riverview

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview is accepting scholarship applications for high school seniors who have been accepted into a two or four-year college/university or accredited trade school. Any high school graduating senior whose home school would be Newsome, Riverview, Spoto or Durant is eligible to apply by Friday, April 19. Applications for rising high school seniors to attend the Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders are open and due by Saturday, April 20.

On Monday, May 6, join in for guest speaker Eleanor Richardson with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at Gasparilla Pizzeria & Growlers. The event is free. Attend to hear about the 24/7 services that the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay provides to ensure no one in our community has to face crisis alone.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club meets on Fridays from 8-9 a.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

For more information, email info@brandon86rotary.com.

Interact Club Of Tampa Bay (High School Students)

Come find out about local volunteer opportunities for high schoolers through the Interact Club of Tampa Bay. The next meeting will be on Monday, May 6, from 6-8 PM at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. All area high school students are invited and food will be provided.

Contact: Chad Norgard, chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Brandon South Global Eco

Looking for a way to make a difference from home? The Brandon South Global Eco Rotary Club meets via Zoom on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6-7 p.m. to discuss environmental education and ecological-friendly projects focused on sustainability.

For more information, contact Bruno Kazenas at 813-263-7062 or bkazenas@comcast.net.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

On March 17, the USF Rotaract group worked on ‘Missing Maps,’ a project started by Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross where they map out and create geographic information systems (GIS) of remote areas of the world currently undergoing emergencies. Prior to March 17, the group mapped out Darfur, Sudan, to help set up refugee camps for those escaping the genocide there.

On Saturday, April 27, USF Rotaract will help to sort and pack food donations at Feeding Tampa Bay’s headquarters.

For more information, visit https://bullsconnect.usf.edu/rotaract/home/ or Instagram @usf_rotary.