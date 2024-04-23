The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 30th annual golf tournament to support the chamber.

“It is one of the largest and most anticipated events the Chamber hosts with the goal of providing networking opportunities, promoting members and local businesses and raising funds for the chamber’s initiatives and community projects,” chamber branding and marketing director Teri Perkins.

The tournament also allows professionals and community members to form relationships and strengthen ties in the community.

“It is a full-day event that includes the Midway of Vendors, the Bryan Hindman Electric Ball Drop, a silent auction presented by Socially Funded, a host of raffle baskets and ending with a delicious dinner provided by the venue,” Perkins said.

The annual golf tournament will take place on Saturday, May 18, beginning at 12 Noon. Golfers can walk through the midway of over 20 vendors, such as Gasparilla Pizza and Growlers, for food samples and other items until 1:30 p.m.

The chamber of commerce will also host the Bryan Hindman Electric Ball Drop. Attendees can purchase golf balls ahead of the event, which will be dropped on the course. The winner is determined by whose ball drops closest to the hole, winning 60 percent of the funds raised. In previous years, winners have taken home over $1,000.

The shotgun start will take place at 1:30 p.m. and golfers will play until dinner. Perkins said she hopes to host 128 golfers, or 32 teams of four.

Fourteen chamber members will serve on the Golf Tournament Committee, dedicating their time and resources to ensure the event goes well. During the event, around 20 Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps student volunteers will assist. Chamber staff, ambassadors and other member volunteers will also support the event.

People can also purchase sponsorships, donate swag items or provide raffle baskets for the events.

The Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Riverview Chamber, helps connect community leaders, nonprofits and companies to those who live in the area.

For more information on the event, to ask questions or to sponsor the event, contact the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce office at 813-234-5944 or events@riverviewchamber.com.