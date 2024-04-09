Craft, Tampa’s first dining river cruise, officially launched on March 8 to much celebratory fanfare including a ribbon-cutting with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Locals and visitors are invited to indulge in a one-of-a-kind culinary and cocktail river journey on this low-profile vessel resembling a European riverboat. At less than 11 feet in vertical height, the boat passes beneath the several low bridges in downtown Tampa. The two-hour cruises will feature an elevated dining and cocktail experience while letting guests enjoy Tampa’s most scenic waterways, including the Hillsborough River and downtown channels.

Craft is a multimillion-dollar investment and features many firsts for Tampa and the passenger vessel industry. Craft is the first dining cruise in the United States with an open kitchen and cook-to-order galley using gas cooking equipment. In addition, Craft is the first low-profile river dining cruise vessel in Florida and features a boat on a boat with a 1914 vintage wood cruiser reclaimed as the Bow & Stern Bar.

“The river cruiser far exceeds our expectations and vision,” said Troy Manthey, president and CEO. “I am confident locals and visitors will be equally as impressed with the culinary and cocktail river journey we’ll take them on.”

Craft is 130 feet in length with a capacity of 150 passengers featuring three dining options: indoor, outdoor or bar dining. Executive chef Allison Beasman, formerly of Edison: Food + Drink Lab, has created an incredible three-course menu for dinner, brunch, lunch and special occasions.

“Tampa is a food-forward destination,” said Beasman. “I’m inspired by the concept of Craft: craft of culinary arts, craft of elevated cocktails and spirits, craft of a vessel that takes you on an explorative journey. I look forward to welcoming guests on the Craft journey.”

Craft is part of the Manthey Hospitality portfolio that owns and operates a unique collection of brands, including Yacht StarShip, Florida’s largest fleet of dining yachts. Since 2001, the company has called Tampa home. In addition, the group owns and operates Pirate Water Taxi, launched in 2016; the Lost Pearl pirate adventure cruise, launched in 2020; the Bay Rocket speed boat thrill ride, launched in 2022; Tampa Riverwalk Rentals, launched in 2023; and, of course, the newest addition to the fleet — Craft.

Craft is located at 603 Channelside Dr. in Tampa at the StarShip dock adjacent to Sparkman Wharf.

Reservations are now open. For more information, please visit https://crafttampa.com/ or follow Craft on Facebook and Instagram.