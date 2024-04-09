The Riverview Chick-fil-A recently completed renovations on the store to help make its operations run more smoothly. “We closed the store for about two weeks back in February of this year,” said Kelsi Spradlin, Chick-fil-A Riverview’s marketing and community director. “This second closure in February 2024 focused on our internal drive-through preparation and service areas. This expansion reallocated our third-party delivery area into space for a second Icedream machine; another drink well, including more tea and lemonade urns; and more room that was desperately needed in order to work efficiently while serving our guests.”

The restaurant was built and opened in 2020.

“Our grand opening year of sales far exceeded the anticipated sales volume we were projected for,” Spradlin said. “In order to improve our service at this volume, we expanded our production environment equipment back in December of 2022, which added a seventh pressure fryer for chicken production.”

Spradlin and her team have gotten some great feedback from their customers about the new renovations.

“At first, they were wondering why we had closed for the renovation,” Spradlin said. “While we’ve received great feedback since reopening after the remodel, we hope the guests can notice the improvements when they come and visit us at Chick-fil-A Riverview. Our restaurant offers everything from Chick-fil-A menu classics, like the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets and Chick-fil-A waffle potato fries, to breakfast, salads, treats, kids’ meals and more. Our Chick-fil-A location also offers a variety of catering options, perfect for your next get-together.”

Keeping things local is important to Spradlin and the team at the Riverview store.

“We love being a part of the Riverview community and we do our best to give back to our community when we can,” Spradlin said. “We also have some awesome community partnerships like with the Osprey Observer and the YMCA.”

If you would like to learn more about the Riverview Chick-fil-A store, you can visit its website at www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/fl/riverview-fl. The Riverview Chick-fil-A is located at 12810 Summerfield Crossing Blvd.