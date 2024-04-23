Avelo Airlines Announces Services From Lakeland

Avelo Airlines announced exclusive nonstop service between Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo is the first and only airline to serve Lakeland in over a decade.

Conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando, LAL offers travelers a refreshingly small, easy and fast alternative hometown airport experience to the much larger and busier airports in the region. LAL’s location along the I-4 corridor makes it the most travel-friendly gateway to and from Central Florida.

Beginning Thursday, June 13, Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between LAL and HVN start at $72. Travelers can make reservations at www.aveloair.com.

Raining Cats And Dogs Selected As Charity Of Choice

Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary was recently selected to be the Charity of Choice by the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. This honor was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Raining Cats and Dogs is a Plant City-based shelter that serves Hillsborough and Polk counties.

It accepts owner surrenders, focusing on small dogs and senior pets. Adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested for FIV, FeLV and heartworms and microchipped before going to new homes. The shelter has been at full capacity for the last year due to the sheer number of owner surrenders.

To view adoptable animals and for more information, visit its website at www.rainingcatsanddogsshelter.com.

Constant Contact Is Making Waves In Tampa Bay With Real Estate

Stephanie Alfonso recently joined the leadership team at Constant Contact, a legacy company known for “making the small stand tall” as the leading digital marketing provider for small and midsize businesses.

As the senior director of vertical innovation, her expertise in real estate and nonprofit organizations is vital to the massive and continued growth of Constant Contact. Alfonso’s dynamic energy and unique talent for making intricate concepts easily understandable have made her a sought-after speaker, known for her dedication to understanding realtors’ needs and expertise in digital marketing.

For more information, email stephanie.alfonso@constantcontact.com or call 813-924-1506.

Exciting Updates At Salty Shamrock

Exciting updates are happening at Salty Shamrock. Not only is it introducing its Salty Shamrock Mobile Kitchen and Full Catering, but it’s also adding pizza to the menu. Whether hosting an event with the mobile kitchen or dining at the restaurant, you now have even more delicious options to choose from. Indulge in smash burgers, Irish fare and top-notch drinks from the full-service bar.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. Visit https://saltyshamrock.net/ for more information.

Sage Infusion

Sage Infusion, a Florida-based infusion and injection therapy provider, has opened its seventh location at 205 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 105 in Brandon. The new clinic is close to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and treats patients managing autoimmune conditions and chronic medical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis and others.

For more information, visit its website at https://sageinfusion.com/. To book an appointment, call 656-218-9643; a physician referral is required.