Summer Tennis Lessons At High 5 Inc.

Eric Dobsha Tennis will be offering a wide range of tennis lessons this summer at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Children of all ages and skill levels are welcome with an evaluation of their ability and appropriate placement made. A ‘high-performance’ session is also available for those tracking to play at the high school level or in tournament tennis.

The schedule will begin on Tuesday, May 28, and run throughout the summer. Please visit www.dobshatennis.com for more information including skill level placement and times.

Our Lady’s Pantry Seeks Volunteers

Over the last 25 years, Our Lady’s Pantry has grown exponentially into what is now a big business and is looking for volunteers in a wide variety of areas.

“We are hoping to identify volunteers comfortable with the latest technology who can work alongside our managers,” said director Tom Bullaro.

Volunteers with experience in diesel mechanics and technical and administrative work, as well as computer specialists, grant writers and writers for its website and press releases, are particularly needed. For more information, call Bullaro and leave a message on 813-741-2000.

Hillsborough Schools Of Excellence Announced

Hillsborough County Public Schools is proud to announce that 31 schools were recognized as 2022-23 Schools of Excellence by the Florida State Board of Education. Schools of Excellence are schools whose school grade calculation is in the 80th percentile or higher for at least two of the last three school years.

“Twenty-nine of our schools maintained their designation from the previous school year and two of our schools were added to the list,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of schools. “I am proud of our students, our teachers, our administrators and our support staff who have all contributed to the success and to receive this honor.”

The local southeast Hillsborough County public schools that were recognized are:

Elementary Schools:

Alafia Elementary School.

Boyette Springs Elementary School.

Bevis Elementary School.

Gorrie Elementary School.

Lithia Springs Elementary School.

Middle Schools:

Randall Middle School.

High Schools:

Newsome High School.

The 2022-23 Schools of Excellence can be found at www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/.

Student And Community Hiring Event

Hillsborough County Public Schools is partnering with Workforce Development Partners Corp. (WDPC) for a student and community hiring event.

A Florida-based 501(c)(3), Workforce Development Partners Corp. is dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities for youth and adults while helping companies grow and providing an economic catalyst for communities.

The Future Fair hiring event is part of the Future Career Academy (FCA), the signature program of Workforce Development Partners Corp., presented in partnership with Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County Public Schools. The job fair also features a Best Florida Jobs Power Hour Hiring Event.

The hiring event is open to English and Spanish-speaking community members ages 18 and up looking to advance their careers and financial opportunities with established local businesses, regardless of their higher education status. Hillsborough County high school seniors are bussed to the event as part of the FCA curriculum.

The hiring event is on Thursday, April 25, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hillsborough Community College’s Trinkle Center, located at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.

For more information about WDPC, visit https://workforcedevelopmentpartners.com/. For information about FCA, visit https://thefuturecareeracademy.com/.

Shred Day To Benefit Impact

The 14th annual Shred Day will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Hough Financial Services, located at 1739 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Shredding will be available from 10 a.m.-12 Noon and is a free service; however, you are invited to make a tax-deductible donation to the Impact Program.

To find out more about Impact, visit its website at www.whatisimpact.com.

Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement Make And Take

Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate your mom. Why not make a bouquet to give her? You can even share the experience by attending together at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Floral expert Jo will demonstrate how to create a stunning arrangement and Kerby’s will provide everything you need to build your own bouquet, including flowers, greenery, containers and tools.

Tickets for the event, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., are required. They are available on https://shop.kerbysnursery.com/.

Brandon All-stars Open House

Brandon All-stars is a cheerleading and tumbling center that has served the Tampa Bay area for 30 years. On Friday, May 10, it will be hosting its annual open house from 5-6:30 p.m. This is an informational event for families to tour the facility, meet the staff and ask questions about the programs that it offers.

Brandon All-stars is located at 102 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa. Additional information about Brandon All-stars can be found on its website at www.brandonallstars.com.

Yoga In The Garden At Kerby’s

On Saturday, May 4, at 9:30 a.m., join the team at the greenhouse at Kerby’s Nursery for Yoga in the Garden. Promote health and wellness by sharing plants and yoga together with Kristen Molinaro of Keystone Yoga. Whether it’s your first time trying yoga or you’re an experienced practitioner, you are welcome.

Yoga in the Garden is held on the first Saturday of every month at Kerby’s Nursery. At the class, participants will receive a coupon for 20 percent of one full-priced item at Kerby’s Nursery, valid through Friday, May 31, as well as a complimentary plant to help you on your wellness journey.