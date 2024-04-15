Mathnasium Of Brandon West

Summer at Brandon’s newest Mathnasium, located in Brandon West, is perfect for kids to catch up and get ahead in math. Located at 1930 W. Brandon Blvd., it provides a fun and engaging way for your child to keep up their math skills and prepare for the year ahead by utilizing a proven teaching method that results in true understanding and increased confidence.

Owner Sam Alexander said, “What I like most in being part of Mathnasium is seeing how we are able to turn math anxiety into math confidence and fun through the Mathnasium Method.”

Call 813-798-MATH (6284) or visit its website at www.mathnasium.com/brandonwest for more information on services offered.

Raining Cats And Dogs Selected As Charity Of Choice

Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary was recently selected to be the Charity of Choice by the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. This honor was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Raining Cats and Dogs is a Plant City-based shelter that serves Hillsborough and Polk counties.

It accepts owner surrenders, focusing on small dogs and senior pets. Adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested for FIV, FeLV and heartworms and microchipped before going to new homes. The shelter has been at full capacity for the last year due to the sheer number of owner surrenders.

To view adoptable animals and for more information, visit its website at www.rainingcatsanddogsshelter.com.

Citizens Bank & Trust Announces Referral Agreement With College Ave

Citizens Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that the bank has entered into an agreement with College Ave to offer a variety of student loan financing options to consumers. This referral-based partnership provides access to college student loan refinancing solutions through a completely online process.

“College Ave’s industry reputation, flexible loan options and a focus on educating consumers aligns with our service commitment to both our customers and the community,” said Citizens Bank & Trust President and CEO Greg Littleton. “Access to higher education can transform lives, and we are proud to enter into this agreement.”

For additional information, visit www.citizens-bank.com/loans/student-loans.

Constant Contact Is Making Waves In Tampa Bay With Real Estate

Stephanie Alfonso recently joined the leadership team at Constant Contact, a legacy company known for “making the small stand tall” as the leading digital marketing provider for small and midsize businesses.

As the senior director of vertical innovation, her expertise in real estate and nonprofit organizations is vital to the massive and continued growth of Constant Contact. Alfonso’s dynamic energy and unique talent for making intricate concepts easily understandable have made her a sought-after speaker, known for her dedication to understanding realtors’ needs and expertise in digital marketing.

For more information, email stephanie.alfonso@constantcontact.com or call 813-924-1506.

Elevate Concrete Flooring With Pegasus Coating

Area residents can trust the experts at the locally owned and operated Pegasus Coating for any concrete coating needs. Using Penntek’s polyurea coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications, its team of experts will deliver high-quality results with a lifetime warranty that is four times stronger than epoxy. Whether it is a new installation or repair, the team will work with you to customize your garage floors, patios, pool decks, driveways, commercial and industrial coverings.

For more information, call Pegasus Coatings at 863-226-9720 or visit www.pegasuscoating.com.

Exciting Updates At Salty Shamrock

Exciting updates are happening at Salty Shamrock. Not only is it introducing its Salty Shamrock Mobile Kitchen and Full Catering, but it’s also adding pizza to the menu. Whether hosting an event with the mobile kitchen or dining at the restaurant, you now have even more delicious options to choose from. Indulge in smash burgers, Irish fare and top-notch drinks from the full-service bar.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. Visit https://saltyshamrock.net/ for more information.

Wingspread Farm Receives 2024 Best Of Valrico Award

Wingspread Farm, founded and operated by husband-and-wife Valrico residents Ken and Andrea ‘Andie’ Schielka, has been selected for the 2024 Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category by the Valrico Award Program. This is the seventh consecutive year it has won the award.

Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Valrico area a great place to live, work and play.

Wingspread Farm prides itself on offering wonderful, fresh, homemade food products, such as cinnamon and specialty rolls, bread, jellies, jams and cookies, as well as smoked meats, pickles, pasta, seasonings, honey and gift items. It is also home to greatly cared-for hens.

Wingspread Farm is located at 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico and is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit https://wingspread.farm/.

Avelo Airlines Announces Services From Lakeland

Avelo Airlines announced exclusive nonstop service between Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo is the first and only airline to serve Lakeland in over a decade.

Conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando, LAL offers travelers a refreshingly small, easy and fast alternative hometown airport experience to the much larger and busier airports in the region. LAL’s location along the I-4 corridor makes it the most travel-friendly gateway to and from Central Florida.

Beginning Thursday, June 13, Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between LAL and HVN start at $72. Travelers can make reservations at www.aveloair.com.