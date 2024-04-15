Summer Tennis Lessons At High 5 Inc.

Eric Dobsha Tennis will be offering a wide range of tennis lessons this summer at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Children of all ages and skill levels are welcome with an evaluation of their ability and appropriate placement made. A ‘high-performance’ session is also available for those tracking to play at the high school level or in tournament tennis.

The schedule will begin on Tuesday, May 28, and run throughout the summer. Please visit www.dobshatennis.com for more information including skill level placement and times.

Our Lady’s Pantry Seeks Volunteers

Over the last 25 years, Our Lady’s Pantry has grown exponentially into what is now a big business and is looking for volunteers in a wide variety of areas.

“We are hoping to identify volunteers comfortable with the latest technology who can work alongside our managers,” said director Tom Bullaro.

Volunteers with experience in diesel mechanics and technical and administrative work, as well as computer specialists, grant writers and writers for its website and press releases, are particularly needed. For more information, call Bullaro and leave a message on 813-741-2000.

Bill Wimble Memorial Golf Event

Enjoy a day of golfing and fun on Sunday, April 28, at the seventh annual Bill Wimble Memorial Golf Event held at the beautiful River Hills Country Club. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with tee off at 1 p.m.

Your ticket includes 18 holes of championship golf, free beer, a boxed lunch, a swag bag, a super ticket and dinner back at The Landing. The super ticket enters you for prize drawings and other competitions, including hole-in-one and longest drive. Proceeds from the event benefit Victory Junction Kids Camp, Everyday Blessings and AMVETS; to date, over $60,000 has been donated.

For information on how to register for the event, email rvanhall@ymail.com or call 813-653-0002.

St. Stephen Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be hosting its monthly bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, April 23. The games begin at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., providing time to socialize and eat. Along with bingo, there will be raffle and door prizes available.

The money raised supports the corporal works of mercy by supporting St. Vincent de Paul and THORN Ministries with the purchase of personal hygiene items, socks and blankets.

For more information, visit St. Stephen’s website at www.ststephencatholic.org.

Valrico Garden Club Yard Sale

The Valrico Garden Club is holding its annual yard sale on Saturday, April 20, at 1202 Durant Rd. in Brandon. Stop by and browse the wide variety of items for sale, including books, housewares, craft items, kitchenware and much more.

Shred Day To Benefit Impact

The 14th annual Shred Day will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Hough Financial Services, located at 1739 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Shredding will be available from 10 a.m.-12 Noon and is a free service; however, you are invited to make a tax-deductible donation to the Impact Program.

To find out more about Impact, visit its website at www.whatisimpact.com.