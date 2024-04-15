NxTGeN Futbol, in collaboration with Country Day Montessori Schools, kicked off a new indoor futsal facility at 1202 Bloomingdale Ave. over spring break.

Futsal is a soccer-based game played indoors on a hard court, similar to a basketball court, and is played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlimited substitutions are permitted. NxTGeN Futbol uses turf and padded walls to avoid injuries to players.

According to its website, NxTGeN Futbol provides soccer players with personalized training and fitness programs to enhance skills on the field. Its goal is to help players reach their full potential and improve their overall performance.

Its services are targeted towards young soccer players of all skill levels who are looking to take their game to the next level. NxTGeN Futbol offers indoor individual and group training sessions, private training sessions, soccer leagues and weekly camps during school breaks and throughout the summer.

NxTGeN Futbol is owned and founded by Matt Clare, who is currently head coach for the West Florida Flames U16 Boys Elite and West Florida Flames U14 Boys Elite teams. He was a professional soccer player for 12 years, three of which were with the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

“The goal of the facility and the program is to help players fulfill their dreams in the game of soccer,” said Clare. “It’s for kids that have the drive and desire to be successful in the game.”

Clare said that NxTGeN Futbol is a community of passionate individuals who share a common love for the game.

“Being a part of NxTGeN Futbol means being a part of something special and unique. It’s a place where players come together to push each other to be their best, both on and off the field,” he stated.

Clare plans on opening other locations, which will offer programs for adults. This current program is just for kids. All the facilities will be within 8 miles of each other. He believes that this area is rich with potential soccer talent.

For registration and other pertinent information on the program, visit www.nxtgenfutbol.com. Follow the company on Instagram @nxtgenfutbol_tampa.