Hillsborough County Public Schools is partnering with Workforce Development Partners Corp. (WDPC) for five student and community hiring events.

A Florida-based 501(c)(3), Workforce Development Partners Corp. is dedicated to creating life-changing opportunities for youth and adults while helping companies grow and providing an economic catalyst for communities.

There will be five hiring events throughout Hillsborough County, now through Thursday, April 25. The Future Fair hiring events are part of the Future Career Academy (FCA), the signature program of Workforce Development Partners Corp., presented in partnership with Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County Public Schools. Future Career Academy is an immersive program with a curriculum that prepares seniors for in-demand, entry-level jobs and valuable professional and life skills. More than 10,000 high school seniors participate annually in the program.

Each job fair also features a Best Florida Jobs Power Hour Hiring Event, which connects adult community members with local businesses looking to fill immediate openings that offer long-term career and educational development.

The goal for the hiring events is to combat the skills gap and foster local economic development in communities with long-term career growth for both high school graduates and adults.

The hiring events are open to English and Spanish-speaking community members aged 18-plus looking to advance their careers and financial opportunities with established local businesses, regardless of their higher education status. (Hillsborough County high school seniors are bussed to their local event as part of the FCA curriculum).

While each event begins at 8 a.m., nonstudent jobseekers will only be admitted to the 1-2 p.m. Power Hour portion of the event, once the student programming has concluded.

Hiring events will be at the following locations and dates:

Central and South Tampa on Tuesday, April 9, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tampa Convention Center, located at 333 S. Franklin St. in Tampa.

NW and NE Hillsborough on Wednesday, April 10, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tampa Convention Center, located at 333 S. Franklin St. in Tampa.

South Hillsborough on Wednesday, April 17, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

East Hillsborough on Thursday, April 18, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Plant City on Thursday, April 25, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hillsborough Community College’s Trinkle Center, located at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.

For more information about WDPC, visit https://workforcedevelopmentpartners.com/. For information about FCA, visit https://thefuturecareeracademy.com/.