Attorney Dawn Myers founded her law firm, Myers Law, in the grounded belief that legal representation should be available and affordable. Born and raised in Seffner, Myers’ ties to the community run deep. The Riverview resident is very community-focused and involved in many local nonprofit and charitable events.

“I’ve always had a heart for giving and volunteerism,” said Myers. “Currently, I’m on the board of High 5 Inc., Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the Riverview Woman’s Club. I am also a proud supporter of ECHO.”

From a very young age, Myers knew she wanted to practice law to “make the world fair.”

“I was reluctant to pursue my dream, knowing that law school would be three more difficult years after college,” said Myers. “However, after my first (successful) year of college, I changed my major to prelaw. I was actually able to finish law school early and loved being a prosecutor.”

For more than 10 years, Myers worked as an assistant state attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. During that time, Myers was involved with a multitude of jury trials, including arson, murder, sex crimes, domestic violence, drug trafficking and gang-related crimes. She went on to join a private law firm for several years before opening her own practice, Myers Law, in May 2017.

Myers’ firm specializes in family law mediation, personal injury and criminal defense. Myers believes that what makes her law practice successful is that she strives to find economical ways to resolve disputes with the highest ethical standards and integrity. Her passion is helping people through legal disputes, sometimes during their darkest hour when they need someone reliable in their corner.

Her community involvement also keeps her busy. On Thursday, May 16, at The Club at Cheval, she will be involved in a golf tournament to raise money for High 5 Inc., a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth drowning prevention, unique abilities educations, sports and recreation, after-school care and community outreach. For more information, visit https://high5inc.org/.

When not volunteering or practicing law, Myers loves spending time with her mother, brother, nieces and nephews, as well as her cantankerous husky, Mako. She also publishes a popular monthly newsletter entitled True Crime Hillsborough. To sign up to receive this extremely informative newsletter, visit https://myerslawpa.com/ and fill out the form under “Get The Latest News From Myers Law.”

Myers Law is located at 3419 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon. Myer serves clients in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. For more information or consultation, visit https://myerslawpa.com/ or call 813-493-3296.