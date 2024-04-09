Women’s Day Extravaganza At The Way 2 Dance

Hey fabulous ladies and your fabulous plus ones, get ready to rock the Women’s Day Extravaganza at The Way 2 Dance studio in Riverview on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dive into a wonderland of goodies from its amazing vendors offering everything from glam makeup to zen massages, snazzy jewelry to Insta-worthy photoshoots and even quick dance lessons. Plus, get a chance to win $300 worth of goodies from each vendor.

Calling all foodies, thirsty souls and hair wizards — The Way 2 Dance needs you too. Let’s make this day sparkle!

The Way 2 Dance is located at 6520 U.S. 301, Ste. 102 in Riverview. Visit https://theway2dance.com/.

Summer Tennis Lessons At High 5 Inc.

Eric Dobsha Tennis will be offering a wide range of tennis lessons this summer at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Children of all ages and skill levels are welcome with an evaluation of their ability and appropriate placement made. A ‘high-performance’ session is also available for those tracking to play at the high school level or in tournament tennis.

The schedule will begin on Tuesday, May 28, and run throughout the summer. Please visit www.dobshatennis.com for more information including skill level placement and times.

A Night Of Champions Gala

Heart of Adoptions Alliance Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to finding safe and loving homes for children, invites you to an exciting event, the Night of Champions Gala, which will touch your heart and ignite a fire of hope and love. The Secret Garden-themed 2024 benefit gala will offer an evening filled with inspiration, entertainment and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of children in need.

The Night of Champions Gala takes place on Friday, April 19, from 7-11 p.m. at 2629 Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa. Enjoy great food, drinks and become part of the live auctions of unique items and experiences to raise funds and create a positive impact on the lives of children in foster care.

Visit https://givebutter.com/c/brixvb to acquire your tickets. For sponsorship information, please contact Dr. Brigette Schupay, executive director of Heart of Adoptions Alliance, at brigette@heartofadoptionsalliance.com.

Pickleball With An Impact Date Change

The Impact Program’s third semiannual Pickleball with an Impact fundraiser will now be taking place on Saturday, April 13, at High 5 Inc. The doubles tournament will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Entries are $100 per team, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. Single entries, who will be assigned a partner, are $55.

All proceeds from the event will go to Impact, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens. There will be raffle and silent auction prizes available to win as well.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.whatisimpact.com.

Bill Wimble Memorial Golf Event

Enjoy a day of golfing and fun on Sunday, April 28, at the seventh annual Bill Wimble Memorial Golf Event held at the beautiful River Hills Country Club. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with tee off at 1 p.m.

Your ticket includes 18 holes of championship golf, free beer, a boxed lunch, a swag bag, a super ticket and dinner back at The Landing. The super ticket enters you for prize drawings and other competitions, including hole-in-one and longest drive. Proceeds from the event benefit Victory Junction Kids Camp, Everyday Blessings and AMVETS; to date, over $60,000 has been donated.

For information on how to register for the event, email rvanhall@ymail.com or call 813-653-0002.

Shred Day To Benefit Impact

The 14th annual Shred Day will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Hough Financial Services, located at 1739 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Shredding will be available from 10 a.m.-12 Noon and is a free service; however, you are invited to make a tax-deductible donation to the Impact Program.

To find out more about Impact, visit its website at www.whatisimpact.com.

St. Stephen Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be hosting its monthly bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, April 23. The games begin at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., providing time to socialize and eat. Along with bingo, there will be raffle and door prizes available.

The money raised supports the corporal works of mercy by supporting St. Vincent de Paul and THORN Ministries with the purchase of personal hygiene items, socks and blankets.

For more information, visit St. Stephen’s website at www.ststephencatholic.org.

Valrico Garden Club Yard Sale

The Valrico Garden Club is holding its annual yard sale on Saturday, April 20, at 1202 Durant Rd. in Brandon. Stop by and browse the wide variety of items for sale, including books, housewares, craft items, kitchenware and much more.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, April 16, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following lunch at about 1 p.m., guest speaker Debbie Smyth will present ‘Befuddled by the Records.’

The cost is $18 per person for the meal and presentation. For reservations and meal choice, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meetings

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, starting at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers will be Rocky Brancato, candidate for the Hillsborough County Office of the Public Defender, and Linette ‘Starr’ Brookins, candidate for Hillsborough County judge. Please go to www.easthillsboroughdems.org to register.

Our Lady’s Pantry Seeks Volunteers

Over the last 25 years, Our Lady’s Pantry has grown exponentially into what is now a big business and is looking for volunteers in a wide variety of areas.

“We are hoping to identify volunteers comfortable with the latest technology who can work alongside our managers,” said director Tom Bullaro.

Volunteers with experience in diesel mechanics and technical and administrative work, as well as computer specialists, grant writers and writers for its website and press releases, are particularly needed. For more information, call Bullaro and leave a message on 813-741-2000.

‘Lift Up Your Heart’ With Annie Karto

Let your worries and your cares melt away as you listen to award-winning singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker Annie Karto on Thursday, April 11, from 1-3 p.m. in the Conesa Center at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, located at 702 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be used by St. Vincent de Paul Society to benefit the homeless. Dessert, coffee and tea will be served. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a door prize drawing. Tickets are on sale now. Visit https://popcc.org/afternoon for more information.