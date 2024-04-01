ZooTampa at Lowry Park has been busy continuing its Year of More with the addition of a new marked walking trail, Stingray Shores and the expansion based off Australia.

The Zoo and the Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) teamed up to provide guests of all ages with a walking trail highlighting the best views within the Zoo during their fitness journey. The Zoo’s walking trail is a 1-mile loop situated among nature that connects guests with animal habitats and includes signs every 1/8th mile that help guests follow their progress and stay on track.

Lowry Park’s Stingray Shores is a new interactive habitat that gives guests a chance to touch, feed and even get in the water with the stingrays. The state-of-the-art habitat is home to two species of stingrays, cownose and southern, and features a 30,000-gallon saltwater naturalistic pool that that is low enough for young children to peer and reach into the water yet provide ‘rest zones’ for the animals if they choose to take a break.

Stingray Shores also aims to educate guests on environmental conservation. The area has interpretative signage that provide guests with additional information about helping this important species and ways they can safely share the gulf waters with the ‘angels of the sea.’

The new habitat was made possible through a gift from Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton. The Stingray Signature Encounter is sponsored by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lowry Park’s latest expansion, Australia, also recently opened. The new area features new experiences and returning favorites.

Guests can enjoy countless hours of excitement while exploring the new area, which features a new family-friendly ride, Aussie Trek, presented by Outback Steakhouse, where parents and kids can go on a safari and learn about Australia’s unique wildlife. The reimagined Billabong Splash Pad, made possible by Bank of America, offers more ways for guests of all ages to cool off in the Florida sun.

An expanded wallaby viewing area offers opportunities to get up close during the new Wallaby Signature Encounter. The Koala Signature Encounter also returns.

With seasonal events, unforgettable animal encounters and up-close experiences, there’s always a reason to visit ZooTampa at Lowry Park. The Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is featured among the ‘Top 25 Zoos in the U.S.’ by TripAdvisor. ZooTampa at Lowry Park is located at 1101 W. Sligh Ave. in Tampa. Visit https://zootampa.org/ for more information.