Are the kids driving you crazy and playing too many video games this summer? Want to have them do something healthy and learn a lifelong sport? Then look to Ace Golf, which is offering a $1 summer golf practice program for kids ages 4-15. Every day from June 1 through Saturday, August 31, kids can sign up to receive a $1 small bucket of range balls or a $1 round of miniature golf each day for the whole summer. Kids hit the balls on the practice ranges and miniature golf courses at Bay-area Ace Golf locations. And it’s all just $1 per activity.

“There are a lot of families out there that just can’t afford to put kids in camps, or they just want something productive to fill their summer,” said Bill Place, owner of Ace Golf Ranges and Golf Courses. “We want to help, and hopefully in the process, we may find the next Tiger Woods.”

How it works:

Children may sign up for free at either of two Ace Golf locations in Riverview or Land O’ Lakes.

Each child receives a daily stamp card for a $1 small bucket or $1 miniature golf each day.

Each time the child redeems their bucket, they will get a stamp on their card noting the redemption.

Redeemable from Monday through Thursday, open until 4 p.m. Not available on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

No other purchase is necessary. Kids should bring a golf club with them, or they may rent one.

A parent must accompany all children using the program at all times.

In addition to the $1 bucket or mini golf program, kids may also play golf for $1 when accompanied by a paying parent at Ace Golf’s Plantation Palms Golf Club after 12 Noon every day from June 1 through the end of October.

Ace Golf Range is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (phone: 813 672-7750; website: https://ace-golf.com/). It is open daily until 10 p.m. The facility features a lighted golf practice range, miniature golf and batting cages. Ace Golf’s Plantation Palms Golf Club is in Land O’ Lakes (phone: 813 996-4653; website: www.plantationpalms.net). It is open to the public and offers a public championship golf course, an 18-hole miniature golf course, Mulligans Irish Pub, and a banquet/events center.

Ace Golf has been family-owned by locals Su Lee and Bill Place since 1993. In addition to the $1 kids program, each location offers summer golf camps, clinics and private and group golf lessons.

For more information, visit https://ace-golf.com/.