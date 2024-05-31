By Gunnar Wagner

The arts, a collection of sophisticated human practices defined by creative expression, storytelling and cultural participation, is something everyone can enjoy in some fashion. The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) is once again offering a budget-friendly way for families to enjoy the arts — and escape the summer heat — with the return of the HCPLC Discovery Pass.

The Discovery Pass is a pass that gives families free admission or a tour pass to select local museums and attractions. All you need is a library card. According to Shannon, a librarian at the Bruton Memorial Library in Plant City, the Discovery Pass has “great value for families, kids and adults, and, in my opinion, it is definitely worth it.”

The best part is that reserving a Discovery Pass is easy. Simply go to the HCPLC website at https://hcplc.org/, select “Services” and then click on the “Discovery Pass” box. Next, go to “Reserve a Pass,” look through the calendar and choose a museum or attraction and a date to make a reservation. Once your library card is verified, fill out the “Pass Request” form and click “Continue.” Finally, make sure to review your information. Once it has been confirmed, click “Submit This Request” and you will be presented with a confirmation page where you can print out your reservation and send it on to the specified organization. Once that’s done, you’re all set.

Below are just a few of the many offered attractions that accept the Discovery Pass:

Tampa Bay History Center: Experience what Tampa was like in the 1920s with the whole family.

Glazer Children’s Museum: Take your children to a place where they can play, discover and connect to the world around them to develop as lifelong learners and leaders.

The Tampa Theatre: Learn all of the theater’s secrets, stories and art with its Balcony-to-Backstage Tour.

American Victory Ship and Museum: Tour nine decks of one of the few fully operational WWII ships in the country and experience an unforgettable voyage of discovery with your family.

For more information about the Discovery Pass, to reserve one and to find other attractions that accept it, visit https://hcplc.org/services/discoverypass.