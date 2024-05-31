Valedictorian Amanda Hartman at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.99 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.
Salutatorian Kevin Garcia at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.
Valedictorian Mackenzie Langlo at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.567 and plans to attend McDaniel College.
Salutatorian Jacob Runyon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.56 and plans to attend the UF Honors College.
Valedictorian Shelina Persad at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.76 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.
Salutatorian Gabrielle Howell at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.51 and is considering to attend either the University of Florida or the University of Minnesota.
Valedictorian Raymond Alexander Adams IV at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.0 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Salutatorian Dylan Regans at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 5.35 and plans to attend Liberty University.
Valedictorian Jeslyn Bijoy at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 10.72 and plans to attend the University of South Florida. Also plans to attend either a premed or predental school.
Salutatorian Michael Hemingway at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 9.48 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Valedictorian Amith Challa of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.83 and plans to attend the University of Florida.
Salutatorian Sasriya Parsi of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.28 and plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles.
