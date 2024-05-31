Valedictorian Amanda Hartman at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.99 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.


Salutatorian Kevin Garcia at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.


Valedictorian Mackenzie Langlo at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.567 and plans to attend McDaniel College.


Salutatorian Jacob Runyon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.56 and plans to attend the UF Honors College.


Valedictorian Shelina Persad at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.76 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.


Salutatorian Gabrielle Howell at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.51 and is considering to attend either the University of Florida or the University of Minnesota.


Valedictorian Raymond Alexander Adams IV at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 6.0 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Dylan Regans at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 5.35 and plans to attend Liberty University.


Valedictorian Jeslyn Bijoy at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 10.72 and plans to attend the University of South Florida. Also plans to attend either a premed or predental school.


Salutatorian Michael Hemingway at Newsome High School achieved a GPA of 9.48 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Valedictorian Amith Challa of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.83 and plans to attend the University of Florida.


Salutatorian Sasriya Parsi of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.28 and plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles.

Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.