ABC Events has been a part of the Brandon community for 10 years. It is your go-to event company for everything from small parties to full-on galas. The company is owned and operated by Craig Beckinger.

“I have loved every minute of the last 10 years of my business,” Beckinger said. “I’m thrilled that the community will be joining me to celebrate ABC Events’ 10-year anniversary.”

Beckinger founded ABC Events on May 14, 2014. With an impressive track record of over 23 years in the industry, he possesses an unrivaled passion for design and creativity, making him the go-to expert for bringing your dream event to life.

Beckinger earned his bachelor’s degree from the prestigious California University of Pennsylvania (now known as Pennsylvania Western University, California, or PennWest California), where he specialized in hotel and restaurant management as well as travel and tourism. A true culinary connoisseur, he further honed his skills by obtaining a professional degree in food management from the National Restaurant Association.

The anniversary celebration will take place on Tuesday, May 14, at The Regent in Riverview from 5-7 p.m. Guest will get to enjoy light bites and other refreshments provided by ABC Events.

“I am thrilled to extend an invitation to our beloved family, esteemed associates and valued partners to join us as we celebrate a decade of success at ABC Events,” Beckinger said. “The unwavering support and collaboration have been instrumental in shaping our journey over the past 10 years.”

Guests attending the event are encouraged to bring a $25 gift card from their business or another business in the community.

“As we reflect on our journey, we are inspired to give back to our community through a special initiative,” Beckinger said. “We invite our guests to join us in supporting local charities by donating a $25 gift card from a local business. In appreciation of their generosity, guests will be entered to win a $500 gift card to The International Diamond Center. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need in our community.”

If you’d like to learn more about ABC Events, you can visit Beckinger’s website at www.abceventplanning.com, If you would like to attend ABC Events’ 10th anniversary celebration, you must register by Tuesday, May 7, at this Eventbrite link: www.eventbrite.com/e/abc-events-10th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-881543649787. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.