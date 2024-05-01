Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) is excited to announce Anna Corman as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO). The HEF Board of Directors, in collaboration with an external recruitment firm, conducted a thorough search that attracted over 120 inquiries for the CEO position. The HEF Search Committee then carefully evaluated the wide range of highly qualified candidates, and ultimately Corman was selected as the unanimous choice of the board of directors. Having served as interim CEO since September 2023, Corman brings not only a wealth of experience but also a profound sense of commitment to education and community service to her new role.

Corman first joined Hillsborough Education Foundation in 2017 and has since demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication. After advancing through the ranks, she was appointed chief program officer in 2021, playing a pivotal role in advancing HEF’s mission and programs.

Chris Taylor, chair of the HEF Board of Directors, praised Corman’s leadership and experience, stating, “Anna’s tenure at HEF highlights her exceptional leadership abilities. Her genuine passion for education and tireless dedication to our community unequivocally position her as the right candidate to guide this organization into the future.”

With over nine years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Corman has been instrumental in promoting positive social change and fostering community impact, particularly in youth development and volunteerism, both locally and globally. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs from the University of South Florida and a Master of Science in Global Technology & Development from Arizona State University.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Corman is an active member of the community and a distinguished alumna of both Leadership Tampa (Class of 2023) and Leadership Florida (Education Class 8).

“I am truly honored to lead Hillsborough Education Foundation as its president and CEO,” said Corman. “Being a Tampa Bay native, it’s immensely meaningful for me to serve the community I call home. HEF’s mission to empower students and educators resonates deeply, and I am fully committed to advancing our efforts for a lasting, transformative impact on public education in Hillsborough County.”

In her role as president and CEO, Corman will oversee HEF’s strategic direction, partnerships and programs. She will work closely with the board, staff and community stakeholders to further the organization’s mission of strengthening public education in Hillsborough County.

Established in 1987, HEF is a nonprofit focused on strengthening public education by supporting teachers and empowering students to achieve academic and personal success. Learn more at https://educationfoundation.com/.