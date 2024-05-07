The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that they will be hosting the seventh annual Bolts Brew Fest at AMALIE Arena on Friday, August 9, beginning at 8 p.m. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more.

General admission tickets include entry at 8 p.m. for beer sampling and other fun perks, such as games, photo opportunities, music and more.

‘General Admission Plus’ tickets include early entry starting at 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.

Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP admission ticket which will allow them access into the event two hours prior to general admission. VIP includes beer sampling; early entry from 6-7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds; access to AMALIE Arena’s Ashley VIP Lounge, featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food; and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game (limited quantities are available — and only while supplies last).

Fans are encouraged to get their tickets as early as possible. The following ticket structure will be in effect:

General Admission

Doors open at 8 p.m.

$50 advanced purchase.

$60 on the day of the event.

General Admission Plus

Doors open at 7 p.m.

$75 advanced purchase.

$90 on the day of the event.

VIP Admission

Doors open at 6 p.m.

$120 advanced purchase.

$150 on the day of the event.

A designated driver ticket will also be available for $35 advanced purchase and $45 on the day of the event for general admission only.

The Bolts Brew Fest is rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s biggest beer events, featuring a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com. Please see above for price breakdown for price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

For more information on Bolts Brew Fest, visit https://boltsbrewfest.com/.