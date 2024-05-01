Avelo Airlines Announces Services From Lakeland

Avelo Airlines announced exclusive nonstop service between Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport — Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo is the first and only airline to serve Lakeland in over a decade.

Conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando, LAL offers travelers a refreshingly small, easy and fast alternative hometown airport experience to the much larger and busier airports in the region. LAL’s location along the I-4 corridor makes it the most travel-friendly gateway to and from Central Florida.

Beginning Thursday, June 13, Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between LAL and HVN start at $72. Travelers can make reservations at www.aveloair.com.

Constant Contact Is Making Waves In Tampa Bay With Real Estate

Stephanie Alfonso recently joined the leadership team at Constant Contact, a legacy company known for “making the small stand tall” as the leading digital marketing provider for small and midsize businesses.

As the senior director of vertical innovation, her expertise in real estate and nonprofit organizations is vital to the massive and continued growth of Constant Contact. Alfonso’s dynamic energy and unique talent for making intricate concepts easily understandable have made her a sought-after speaker, known for her dedication to understanding realtors’ needs and expertise in digital marketing.

For more information, email stephanie.alfonso@constantcontact.com or call 813-924-1506.

Life Saver Pool Fence Of Tampa Has Launched

Florida native Shannon Carlton and her business partner, Larry Whiteside, are thrilled to announce the launch of Life Saver Pool Fence of Tampa, a business dedicated to providing top-notch pool safety solutions for families. It offers state-of-the-art pool safety solutions, including mesh pool fences and self-closing, self-latching gates. These products are designed to meet the highest safety standards, providing families with peace of mind while they enjoy their pool areas.

“We are not just selling pool fences; we are offering a commitment to safety and a dedication to the well-being of our community,” said Carlton.

As part of its commitment to water safety, every pool fence purchase supports the Save a Life program, providing free pool fencing to families affected by fatal or nonfatal drownings. Learn more about Life Saver at https://poolfencetampa.com/.

Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning Celebrates 20 Years Of Service

Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning proudly announces its upcoming milestone as it celebrates 20 years of dedicated service in the Brandon area. Founded by owner Eric Swilley in May 2004, Heaven’s Best has been a trusted name in the local community, offering unparalleled expertise in carpet, upholstery and tile and grout cleaning.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning is offering special promotions and discounts to its valued customers. Clients can take advantage of these exclusive offers to experience the exceptional quality and professionalism that have been the hallmark of Heaven’s Best for the past two decades.

For more information about Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning and its services, visit https://heavensbestcleaningfl.com/ or contact Swilley at 813-294-2392 or via email at wedryit@gmail.com.

BarkSuds Opens New FishHawk Location

Regular grooming is an essential part of a dog’s health and happiness, and BarkSuds is passionate about making dogs feel loved. It has recently opened a new location at 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. Its team of expert groomers knows that every dog is unique and takes pride in providing personalized care for each and every furry friend who comes through its door. Affordable membership packages are also available, costing just $45 per month. For more information, visit BarkSuds FishHawk’s website at https://fishhawk.barksuds.com/ or call 813-315-9988.

Exciting Updates At Salty Shamrock

Exciting updates are happening at Salty Shamrock. Not only is it introducing its Salty Shamrock Mobile Kitchen and Full Catering, but it’s also adding pizza to the menu. Whether hosting an event with the mobile kitchen or dining at the restaurant, you now have even more delicious options to choose from. Indulge in smash burgers, Irish fare and top-notch drinks from the full-service bar.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. Visit https://saltyshamrock.net/ for more information.

Prestige Health And Wellness

Prestige Health and Wellness provides comprehensive mental health and psychiatric services, including medication management. Additionally, it also offers supervised medical weight loss programs tailored to each individual. Whether you are seeking support for your mental health or exploring weight loss options, the clinic serves as a safe haven where compassionate care and dedicated support await you. Its mission extends beyond treating symptoms, as it aims to transform lives, guiding individuals on a journey towards holistic well-being. Specializing in child, adolescent and adult psychiatry, it is equipped to address a diverse range of mental health concerns.

Prestige Health and Wellness is located at 1418 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and celebrated its opening with a Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Additional information about services can be found on its website at https://yourprestigehealth.com/ or by calling 813-252-0171.