Movin’ On Movers

Located in Sun City Center, Movin’ On Movers is the place to go for all your moving needs, including product packing, labor-only moving, long-distance moving, residential moving and commercial moving. It is locally owned by Chris and Liz Buzzard, licensed and insured, and all employees are professionally trained. Whatever your expectations may be, its goal is to exceed them all.

Call 813-808-0536 for a free quote; no job is too big or too small. For more information, visit its website at https://movinonmovers.net/.

Mathnasium Opens In Riverview

Mathnasium Riverview just opened at 13388 U.S. 301 in Riverview and celebrated with a Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Owner Becky McDaniels has been successful in the Valrico community as a Mathnasium owner for many years and sees it as an honor to serve as an educator.

Mathnasium is a math only learning center that specializes in teaching students math in a way that they best learn. With Mathnasium’s proven methods and materials, it helps students in grades K-12 catch up and then excel in math, setting them up for success in school and beyond.

For more information on Mathnasium Riverview and the services it offers, visit its website at www.mathnasium.com/math-centers/riverview or call 813-565-1102.

Ruskin Seafood Company Celebrates One Year In Business

The Ruskin Seafood Company recently celebrated one year in business. Located at 701 U.S. 41, Ste. D in Ruskin, it provides a wide variety of high-quality, locally sourced seafood items, including fresh and frozen seafood, readymade soups and dips. It would like to thank the local community for its support including patronizing the business, spreading recommendations and providing feedback. It looks forward to many more years in the community.

Call 813-649-7900 for more information on available products and seafood.

Payant Wealth Management Group

When Robyn and Tom Payant first constructed Payant Financial Plaza in the middle of Sun City Center; they envisioned incorporating all financial services preretirees and retirees could possibly need under one roof. Now, nearly 25 years later, the Payants’ vision has become a reality.

At their 8,500-square-foot financial center, the husband-and-wife duo, along with a team of strategic professionals, offer one-stop access to critical financial services, including wealth management and financial planning, tax strategies and income preparation, Medicare health insurance programs, personal and business lines of insurance, estate planning and legal document preparation. Payant Wealth Management Group (PWMG) is a registered investment advisor (not a broker) and adheres to a strict fiduciary responsibility by making each client’s well-being its top priority.

PWMG is located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. More information can be found on its website at www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com or by calling 813-633-7333.

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital Welcomes David Link

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is proud to announce the appointment of David Link as the new vice president of operations. With over 24 years of experience in health care, Link brings a wealth of expertise and a background in driving operational excellence to HCA Healthcare. In his new role, Link will oversee all aspects of operations at South Shore Hospital, including strategic planning, resource allocation, process improvement and quality assurance initiatives.

USF Graduate Programs Ranked Among The Nation’s Best

The University of South Florida (USF) is home to nearly two dozen graduate programs considered among the best in America, according to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. USF’s highest-ranked programs are industrial and organizational psychology at No. 3, criminology at No. 18 and audiology at No. 22.

“This recognition underscores the commitment of our faculty and staff, who continue to provide high-quality programs that empower our students to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge and progress in their careers by earning and advanced degree,” said USF President Rhea Law.

Hybrid Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Group

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved ones. Gain this knowledge at the new hybrid support groups being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

Meetings are on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. (the Zoom number is 890 6308 0000; password: 8240530) and the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. (the Zoom number is 869 4044 7508; password: support).

These meetings are also held in person at Tessera of Brandon, located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Go a little early for refreshments.

Getting To Know Your Tax Collector Through Podcast

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan is proud to launch a new podcast series, Conversations with Nancy, designed to engage and inform residents about the services and innovations of the Tax Collector’s Office. This exciting podcast features Millan and special guests offering valuable insights and answering frequently asked questions from the community to streamline services and enhance the overall experience with the office.

The podcast premiered on April 11, with episodes available in both English and Spanish. Conversations with Nancy can be seen on the Hillsborough County tax collector’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@hillstax and heard on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/1ovbuufojpjmd8cepdqpae.