Whether you are at a wedding, festival, community event or even a rave, a clean and comfortable restroom is always necessary.

Full Flow Lavish Loos prides itself on offering luxury, portable restrooms that will elevate any event. A luxury portable restroom trailer is a high-end portable facility designed to provide a comfortable and upscale restroom experience for events or temporary locations.

Indulging in luxury and creating spaces that are comfortable for guests, friends and family is something that Full Flow Lavish Loos prides itself on. As a component of your event that is not typically a focal point, a bathroom is still an important piece and is better when enjoyable.

“Any event that requires additional restroom facilities is where a luxury restroom trailer is a great option over the bare-bones blue porta-potty that most people find quite primitive,” said Kevin Chadwick, owner of Full Flow Lavish Loos. “Full Flow Lavish Loos are equipped with all the comforts of home including central air conditioning, heat and music.”

Operating seven days a week, 365 days a year, Full Flow Lavish Loos serves Tampa Bay and surrounding counties, with coverage extending throughout Florida and Southern Georgia. Pricing varies based on trailer size, amenities and rental duration. Rentals start at $1,000 per day, including delivery and setup. Weekly and monthly rates are available as well.

While the most popular rental is restrooms for weddings, reunions and other events, many customers also lean on Full Flow Lavish Loos during times of renovation or construction of their business.

Full Flow Lavish Loos also offers shower trailers and partnerships for various event essentials, like bounce houses and tents.

The best way to know if a rental from Full Flow Lavish Loos works for your needs is to test one out at one of the many events it serves. To see a Full Flow Lavish loo in action, visit The Pigs in the Parking Lot BBQ, Beer & Blues Fest on Friday, May 17, at Hillsborough Community College in Ruskin.

For more information, call the office at 813-601-9986 or visit https://full-flow-lavish-loos.odoo.com/.