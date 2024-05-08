Looking for a day in the sunshine with salty air and educational tours of Ruskin’s ocean history? Latitudes Tours is offering boat tours three times a day for community members and tourists to enjoy a little bit of history and beautiful views.

Latitudes Tours opened its doors at the end of 2018, born out of a passion for sharing the beauty of Ruskin’s aquatic preserve with locals and visitors alike. The inspiration struck the founders, a team of avid boat enthusiasts, while on a cruise. Nancy and David Lopez realized how much the community would benefit from similar excursions right in their own backyard.

“Believe it or not, there are plenty of locals who do not have access to a boat, and this provides them a way to get out on the water,” said Nancy, owner of Latitudes Tours.

Book now to receive the newest offer from Latitudes Tours and get one child (11 years old and younger) ticket for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Operating six days a week, Latitudes Tours offers three tour options daily, catering to different preferences and schedules. The first tour starts at 10 a.m. and is known as the Morning Ecotour. You can also join the crew for the Afternoon Ecotour at 12:30 p.m. with an optional BBQ lunch. The final tour of the day is the Sunset Cruise with optional dinner and leaves an hour and a half before sunset. Prices start at $34.99 per person, with a minimum requirement of six guests per tour, weather permitting.

“Our tours are very informative about our local ecosystem, wildlife and even history,” said Nancy. “We have artifacts on the boat for people to touch and see as we do our demonstrations.”

While all the tours are great in different ways, the Sunset Cruise steals the spotlight as the most popular option of the three. This tour is great when looking for a more relaxing evening, giving you the chance to enjoy dinner and music while taking in a classic, breathtaking Florida sunset.

If you are looking for a more intimate option, call to set up a private charter. Latitudes Tours makes a great venue for all kinds of events, such as neighborhood get-togethers, club meetups, family reunions and birthdays.

Latitudes Tours operates year-round, allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of Ruskin’s aquatic preserve in every season. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone, making it convenient for guests to secure their spots.

With a commitment to providing informative and enjoyable experiences, Latitudes Tours invites guests of all ages to discover the wonders of Ruskin from a new point of view.

For more information or to book a tour, please call 813-641-1311 or visit https://latitudestours.com/.