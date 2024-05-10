The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals for selling stolen appliances from new construction homes within Hillsborough, Marion, Hernando, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Through investigative means, detectives confirmed that Alberto Gomez Sardinas (32), Jose Hernandez O’Relly (36) and Yansiel Consuegra (24) were obtaining items stolen from homes under construction and reselling them for a profit. The sales were occurring in a residential house at 819 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, as well as in a storage facility at 6207 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

Detectives learned that Gomez Sardinas was also publishing the stolen appliances for sale online. During the investigation, detectives discovered that Hernandez O’Relly’s 2022 Dodge 2500 Big Horn vehicle had been re-VINed and believed it to be an unreported stolen vehicle.

Detectives recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property.

“I am incredibly proud of our detectives for meticulously following every lead in this case, leading to the arrest and recovery of more than $100,000 worth of stolen property,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will not tolerate individuals who commit crimes for personal gain through illegal activities. Rest assured, they will be held accountable for their actions.”

Gomez Sardinas has been charged with:

Dealing in Stolen Property (x4).

Unlawful Use of Two-way Communications Device.

Dealing in Stolen Property by Use of the Internet.

Hernandez O’Relly has been charged with:

Dealing in Stolen Property (x4).

Grand Theft Third Degree.

Yansiel Consuegra has been charged with:

Dealing in Stolen Property.

More charges might be forthcoming. Photographs of the stolen items are available for media use.

This is an active investigation; any updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.

The investigation into who provided the stolen appliances to these suspects remains ongoing.