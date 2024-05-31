Freedom Plaza has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024 Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care and Best Continuing Care Retirement Community. The trusted, data-backed ratings of the best senior living communities across the United States assist older adults and their loved ones in choosing the right community for them.

For its 2024 Best Senior Living ratings, U.S. News rated nearly 3,500 communities on several criteria, including resident and family members’ satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value and other services and amenities provided by the community.

“We are delighted to have been named as one of the best senior living communities in the country in three separate categories,” said Freedom Plaza executive director Angie Roher. “This recognition continues to highlight our commitment in delivering the best-possible care for our residents.”

U.S. News awards the designation of ‘Best Senior Living’ only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’ statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered in the previous two calendar years, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 400,000 residents and family members. Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a ‘Best’ rating.

“Best Senior Living reflects U.S. News’ commitment to helping families navigate the important — albeit time-consuming — decision of researching and choosing a senior living community through trusted, data-backed community ratings,” said Sumita Singh, general manager of health at U.S. News. “We are proud to recognize those communities that stand out as ‘Best’ by providing exceptional care and satisfaction, as directly expressed by residents and family members of residents who live and thrive in these communities.”

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds. It features a private lake, walking trails and an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green. Just minutes from both Tampa and Sarasota, residents enjoy a maintenance-free retirement lifestyle with resort-inspired services and amenities. Freedom Plaza’s pet-friendly community features over 400 independent living residences ranging from studio to one and two-bedroom apartment residences. It also offers assisted living residences; skilled nursing, including private rehabilitation suites; and memory care.

