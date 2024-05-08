The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office (HCTC) hosted its first annual Kids Tag Art Program Awards Ceremony on April 17 at the Jefferson High School auditorium in Tampa. This event showcased the creativity of students in Hillsborough County while raising funds to support art programs and teachers.

Nearly 150 people attended as 43 Hillsborough County fifth grade students were recognized for their artwork and their elementary school’s art program.

In Southeastern Hillsborough County, the following elementary schools participated: Alafia, Apollo Beach, Bevis, Cimino, Collins, Frost, Gibsonton, Lithia Springs, Nelson, Riverview, Ruskin, Summerfield and Wimauma.

Each school selected a winner whose work was showcased during the ceremony. The students received a certificate and medal for creating the winning license plates at their school. The art teachers were also honored for their hard work and mentoring of these students. Tax Collector Nancy Millan congratulated the award recipients, and Skully, the program’s mascot, happily took photos with the children.

“I am incredibly proud of all the fifth grade students who submitted their art,” said Millan. “This event is one of my favorites of the year, and I loved seeing the smile and sense of accomplishment on the students’ faces, along with their proud families and the enthusiastic educators.”

The Kids Tag Art Program was introduced in Hillsborough County in 2021 by Millan, inspired by its success in other counties. Considering the popularity of specialty license plates among Florida drivers, what could be more special than one-of-a-kind art by fifth graders? Now in the program’s third year, all elementary schools in Hillsborough County Public Schools were invited to participate, resulting in an outstanding number of submissions. This year, 1,640 students and five teachers from 43 schools submitted artwork.

“I am grateful to the members of the Hillsborough County School Board and its administrators, and also to all those who have supported our students through this program, including our local elected officials and our partners since the beginning of the program, like Derrick Brooks Charities,” said Millan. “This program is meant to give back, not only to our students but also to the teachers who inspire creativity and foster an environment that builds confidence. They sacrifice so much, including dipping into their own resources, to ensure their classes have what they need.”

The title sponsor for the event was Suncoast Credit Union, which graciously donated to the program and presented the Sponsor’s Choice Award.

The Kids Tag Art Program has raised over $100,000 for Hillsborough County art teachers since its inception. On average, teachers from participating schools receive $700 to invest back into their art programs.

The community is still welcome to buy the students’ art on license plates and key chains by visiting www.hillstax.org/shop.