Just when everyone is making plans for summer, the Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) – Region 3 will host the 2024 Tampa Bay Summer RV Show from Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event will feature all makes and models of RVs plus camping accessories and more.

More than 7,600 people attended last year’s show, and while RV show attendance throughout the state has been down in some areas, FRVTA executive director Dave Kelly expects the June show to be bigger and better than ever.

The 2024 Tampa Bay Summer RV Show will feature multiple dealers showcasing several different brands and styles of RVs that guests can tour, all in one location. There also will be a variety of vendor booths featuring everything from RV necessities and accessories to RV rentals and campgrounds, plus parts, household items and more.

Bring the family and your well-behaved, leashed pet and peruse the offerings from major dealers including Lazydays, General RV Center and Gerzeny’s RV World. With varieties such as small tent campers, pull-behinds, fifth wheels and drivable Class A, B and C RVs, including diesel pushers, there will be something for everyone.

Other exhibitors include Bigfoot Leveling Systems, Cricket Mini Golf Carts, Backyard Tool Corp. and many others offering everything from lithium batteries and RV glass to all the new RV gadgets and accessories. There also will be a DJ, as well as face painting and other activities for the kids.

The hours for the show are Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Adult admission is only $5; children under 16 are admitted for free. Thursday is Senior’s Day, meaning $1 off admission. First responders get $1 off every day of the show. There also will be a $100 American Express Gift Card given away as a door prize each day.

The Florida State Fairgrounds are located at 4800 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa. Entry to the show will be off of U.S. 301. For more information, call 813-741-0488 or visit www.frvta.org.