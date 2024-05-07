When you or your family are forced to face tough times due to divorce or death in the family, you may find yourself in need of an attorney. Challenging times such as this can cause you to make irrational decisions that can have a negative impact on your life and that of your family’s for years to come. As such, it is in your best interest and that of your family’s to have a competent and compassionate attorney represent you.

The Law Office of McCart & Tesmer, founded by Kristi McCart and Laurel Tesmer, is just the team of attorneys you will need when facing life’s most difficult and challenging times. It has the legal and life experience necessary to advocate for its clients.

McCart & Tesmer specializes in family law, estate planning, guardianship and probate. McCart and Tesmer are both attorneys that you can trust who will prioritize your needs and will always be responsive and cognizant of your time and money.

Tesmer has practiced for over 10 years and has focused her practice on families, specifically family law and estate planning. She is a graduate of Stetson University College of Law and received her B.S. degree from the University of Florida.

Tesmer said, “We try to guide our clients through scary situations with compassion. We try to look at where our client will be two to five years down the road and counsel them accordingly.” Tesmer added, “While we always fight for our client’s rights, sometimes we have to tell our client not what they want to hear but rather what they need to hear.”

Tesmer explained, “For example, a client might be angry because they are going through a divorce. We try to help by advising them against taking a negative action that might make them happy right now but could adversely affect them or their family five years from now.”

McCart received her law degree from Whittier College of Law in 2012. She is active in the community and is the president of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

McCart & Tesmer was founded in 2018. McCart & Tesmer serves as Tampa Bay’s leading marital, family law, estate planning, guardianship, and probate attorneys. It enables clients to reach constructive long-term outcomes.

McCart & Tesmer is located at 10011 Water Works Lane in Riverview. For more information, please visit https://mccarttesmer.com/tampa-attorney/ or call 813-498-2757.