The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, welcomes The Goldtones for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, May 24, to benefit Kiwanis International.

The Goldtones are considered “Florida’s Hottest Vocal Harmony Group,” singing songs ranging from the traditional doo-wop tunes of the ’50s and ’60s to those melodies sung by later groups of the ’70s and ’80s.

The Goldtones have been performing in Florida for over 10 years and have earned a reputation for tight harmonies and performing the classics just like you remember them. Where were you when you first heard “In the Still of the Night”? When you hear it again at a concert, you’ll be brought right back to that place and date. This reputation was recognized by Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass — best known for their number one hit, “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” — who requested that The Goldtones back him up when performing an original doo-wop song that he wrote.

With a repertoire that includes “Blue Moon,” “Runaround Sue” and “A Teenager in Love,” they also sing big harmony songs like “Have you Heard?” and “Turn Around.” Some of the most memorable songs are those recorded by the Duprees, Dion and the Belmonts, the Beach Boys, the Four Seasons and the Bee Gees.

The Goldtones have become the most requested harmony group in Florida and have developed a consistent performing schedule of 80-100 gigs per year in a variety of venues, including cruise ships, restaurants, dinner clubs, theaters, casinos, residential communities and private venues. Audiences love them not only for their vocal talents but also for their humor and audience interaction. There’s never a dull moment with entertainment by The Goldtones.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and are available at the Pages of Life Book Store from Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; at the church office Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and online at www.sccumc.com/events.

For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Larry Hirchak, concert series coordinator, at 646-831-4008. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please visit the website at www.sccumc.com.