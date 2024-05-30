Stephanie Crawley is an active mom of two and a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) leader. She was recently awarded the most prestigious Boy Scout award an adult can earn, the Silver Beaver Award. The Silver Beaver Award is only given to those who have shown distinguished behavior as a Scouter or Scout leader.

Crawley is the committee chair for Troop 610 in Riverview, a crew advisor for Crew 42 in Lithia, the district training chair for the Timucua District and is on the training committee for Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Area Council. Her son has been Scouting since he was 9 years old and is currently a junior at Bloomingdale High School in Brandon. Her son is the reason she first got involved with the BSA, and because of his involvement in the BSA they have participated in many training courses and Scouting adventures together.

Crawley said of earning the Silver Beaver Award, “I earned the Silver Beaver Award for exceptional leadership. The Silver Beaver Award was introduced in 1931 and is a council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given at the council level. The Silver Beaver Award is bestowed upon only those persons who have given continued, unselfish and effective service to the community through the program of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients are active not only in Scouting but in the community as well. Because Scouters may not nominate themselves for this award, only those persons who have been nominated by their Scouting peers are considered. The Silver Beaver Award is the highest recognition a local council can bestow upon volunteer leaders.”

Crawley is also actively involved in her community outside of the BSA. She is the after-school program and camp director for Sidekicks Family Martial Arts Centers, located in Lithia. Within its martial arts program, Sidekicks focuses on the development of students not only physically but emotionally, intellectually and socially as well.

To find out more information about the Boy Scouts of America in the Tampa Bay area or the Silver Beaver Award, visit the BSA website at https://tampabayscouting.org/.