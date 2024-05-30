Alyssa Pinzon, a Bevis Elementary fifth grader, earned a national Award of Merit at Reflections, a National PTA (Parent Teacher Association) art competition.

This year’s nationwide theme was ‘I am Hopeful Because…’. Each year, the program sees over 300,000 students submit original works of art to the competition.

Pinzon’s dance composition made her one of three Broncos to earn state recognitions, winning the state Award of Excellence before advancing to the national competition. Third grader Meera Mishra earned the state Award of Merit for her dance composition and second grader Brynley Lavayen won State Honorable Mention for her photography submission.

Bevis Elementary Principal Rebecca Reeve said she was grateful for the PTA’s efforts in organizing the event and encouraging students to submit their art pieces.

“We love watching our Broncos be recognized for their creative and artistic talents,” Reeve said. “We are so proud of all their hard work and are thankful they are able to express their emotions and share their creativity with everyone.”

Bevis PTA President Amanda Winemiller said the school had its most successful year, with over 70 total entries. She said 24 advanced to the county-level competition and six submissions advanced to states.

PTA members Kristen Alvarez and Tracie Van Der Vliet helped coordinate the school competition by finding qualified community members to judge each category.

Student submissions are created to meet a nationwide theme and fit one of six categories: visual arts, dance choreography, music composition, film production, literature or photography.

Pinzon’s dance composition, titled “Rise Up,” was a way for her to express herself.

“I felt very honored receiving a National Award in Dance Choreography, especially because I can express my feelings through dance and I connected to the theme, ‘Rise Up,’” Pinzon said.

The Reflections program recognizes student artists and boosts their “confidence and success in the arts and in life,” according to its website.

The Reflections theme for the 2024-25 school year is ‘Accepting Imperfection.’ Registration is open and will run through February 1, 2025.

For more information on the Reflections art program or to submit art pieces, visit www.pta.org/home/programs/reflections or contact info@pta.org.